Fears of a coronavirus mutation that made it more dangerous were not unfounded. A laboratory in Los Alamos, in the United States, would have discovered that the European strain of the pathogen, different from the original one that was detected in China, It would make those infected more susceptible to a second infection and could disable the vaccines that are in development before they come to see the light.

The work, published in biorXiv, a repository of scientific studies, it is still lacking peer review, an essential process for its full validation. It witnesses the investigations carried out by a group of researchers from the Chinese University of Zhejlang, who announced that the strains arriving in Europe and North America could be up to 270 times more dangerous than those that spread through Wuhan, epicenter of the pandemic.

Now this virulent variant would be the most widespread on the planet and would have the ability to compromise all the advances made to date in the fight against the virus.. Why? Because, if a person can re-infect once the disease has passed, the necessary majority immunity would be compromised, limiting the pathogen’s ability to spread. And also because the laboratories and institutions that work on vaccines and treatments against SARS-CoV-2 do so starting from the initial genetic sequences of the virus and not with this version, so the result could be useless.

How has the virus mutated?

The decisive change has occurred in the morphology of the virus. Specifically in the spike protein, which contains a species of hook (the Rbd) with which it manages to attach to and penetrate human cells, infecting them. That would be what has multiplied its infectious capacity and has made the strain the dominant one worldwide. These conclusions have been reached after analyzing and comparing more than 6,000 sequences of the pathogen collected throughout the globe and observing 13 other mutations. None as powerful as this, which would have replaced the original version in Italy as late as February. “This is difficult news,” said Bette Korber, one of the study’s authors, on Facebook.