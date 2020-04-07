         A new concept explores the possibility of a universal context menu in iPadOS 14

Alexander Käber has posted on his Vimeo account an interesting concept of what the arrival of a universal context menu could be like on iPadOS 14: a new way to interact with our iPad.

For now only a concept

As the video shows, it would be the same menu that we have been using since 1983 but modernized for iPadOS. Divided into columns and with the most common actions always at hand, this menu it would adapt to all the apps and situations that we could have on the screen on the iPad. In addition, according to Käber, it could even offer adjustments in the app, interaction with the content of the apps and would adapt to the working system in Split View.

In the video we also see the integration with the new Smart Keyboard trackpad iPad Pro and even a floating mode with which we could relocate the menu to keep the workspace tidy. From the Slide Over support to a drag and drop platform, all possibilities are explored in this concept.

For now it is a concept, but Are they working on it in some Apple Park lab? Little would I be surprised. Apple is known for testing even the wildest ideas because revolutionary projects can be gleaned from those ideas.

What if…? How many projects must have started with that question. While we let our imagination run wild with concepts like this, WWDC, in its online format, is approaching at full speed. What surprises will we see on stage?

