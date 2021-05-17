A new clip from the series Loki: Introducing Mobius

In just under a month, Loki will return for the first time since “Avengers: Endgame” with the series “Loki” from Disney +. Thanks to that time travel of the Avengers, the god of mischief has changed his destiny and has escaped with the Tesseract. However, Loki will not be able to escape without consequences. The Temporal Variation Authority keeps track of all variations, and they usually exterminate them. Despite TVA protocols, Owen Wilson’s agent Mobius M. Mobius has spared Loki’s life. But what does Mobius want in return?

This past dawn the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 was celebrated. In them, Tom Hiddleston made a remote appearance to present an exclusive preview of his highly anticipated new series from Marvel Studios. This preview is a clip that the company has officially shared on its YouTube account. An excerpt from the one-minute series featuring agent Mobius M. Mobius from the Time Variance Authority, played by Owen Wilson.

The clip begins with Mobius and Loki riding in an elevator with a strange enumeration for the plants, at which point the TVA agent introduces himself to Thor’s adoptive brother. After saving Loki from execution, Mobius explains that he would like to have a chat. When Loki asks how long Mobius has been on TVA, the agent explains that it is “difficult to tell” as “time passes differently here.” When Loki asks what exactly that means, Mobius just says, “You’ll catch up.” In this dialogue, Loki refers to “special lizards”.

Created by Walt Simonson, the character of Mobius M. Mobius (or simply Mr. Mobius) first appeared in number 353 of The Fantastic Four of 1991. Like his counterpart in the Marvel Cinematic Universe played by Wilson, the version Mobius in the comics works for the TVA, a vast bureaucracy that governs various dimensions in the Marvel multiverse.

Loki picks up on events after the events of the 2019 movie “Avengers: Endgame,” in which an alternate version of Loki creates a new timeline after successfully stealing the Tesseract in 2012. The next one will be released. June 9 as the third in a batch of Marvel Studios original series on Disney +.