A new class of memory cells to remember faces

A new type of hybrid cells connects vision with memory in the process of recognizing familiar faces

In the wonderful book, now a classic, “The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat,” the great Oliver Sacks presented us with some of the most surprising clinical cases he had worked on during his long career as a neurologist. The title of the work made reference to one of his patients who suffered from visual agnosia, a neurological disorder in which the brain loses much of its ability to process sensory information and therefore found it very difficult to recognize faces and objects.

One of the fundamental tasks of our mind is to receive the information collected by our senses and process it to recognize and, to a large extent, create the world around us. This natural capacity of our brain has occupied hundreds of studies and investigations during the last decades and, even so, current neuroscience continues to work to understand the intricate workings of visual recognition. This search becomes especially difficult when it comes to finding the physiological mechanisms involved in distinguishing well-known people, that emotional flash we feel when we see and recognize a very familiar face, like that of our grandmothers. The challenge is so complicated that to talk about an unattainable goal or an impossible idea, scientists used to refer to it as “finding grandmother’s neuron.”

“When I started in neuroscience, if you wanted to ridicule someone’s argument, you dismissed it as ‘this is another grandmother’s neuron’, a hypothesis that could not exist,” explains Winrich Freiwald, director of the Neural Systems Laboratory at Rockefeller University and one of those responsible for the study who, precisely, may have found the key to the matter.

Our brains have sensory cells, which process the faces we see, and memory cells dedicated to storing data from encounters with people. But until now, a hybrid neuron capable of linking vision to memory, and of explaining how we remember familiar faces, remained elusive. In a new study, published in the latest issue of Science Magazine, researchers report the discovery of this new type of cell using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) of the temporal lobe of macaques. The researchers showed them images of familiar faces (which the monkeys had seen in person) and unfamiliar faces that they had only seen virtually on a screen.

“It is not exactly a single cell from the grandmother, but a set of neurons in the temporal region that work collectively,” notes Friedwald, “are highly selective and respond more intensely to familiar faces.” These new cells are very visual, very sensory but they work like memory cells… we have discovered a connection between the sensory domain and memory ”, concludes the researcher.

Curiously, the team also discovered that these cells respond three times more to familiar faces than to strangers, despite the fact that the macaques had seen unfamiliar faces many times on screen. In the virtual world we live in, full of contacts through social networks and videoconferences, these results highlight the importance of meeting someone in person.

