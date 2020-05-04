The International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) today announced the launch of a chatbot on WhatsApp to deny hoaxes about the coronavirus, as explained by the institution in a press release. The IFCN bot is made from more than 80 independent verifiers in 74 countries. These, explains IFCN, have identified more than 4,000 hoaxes related to the coronavirus. All this information is part of the CoronaVirusFacts database, which is updated daily by IFCN so that chatbot users can easily navigate and access its content.

The IFCN bot also provides users with a worldwide directory of content verifying organizations. The system is able to identify the user’s country, through the country code of the mobile phone, to provide them with the name of their closest organization. The person can then send information for review directly with their local factchecker, or visit their website to learn more about what has been said in that territory.

The IFCN bot is free. Users who want to interact should save the number +1 (727) 2912606 in their contacts and write a message with the word hi (hello, in English) to start the bot. It can also be accessed through http://poy.nu/ifcnbot. It has a very simple, short and numerical menu. Users only have to type a number to navigate. Initially, the IFCN bot will only be available in English, but other languages, such as Hindi, Spanish, or Portuguese, are coming soon.

The IFCN bot is simply a way to provide WhatsApp users with a contact with the verifiers and give them access to a database where you can search for discredited hoaxes about the coronavirus. The verifiers included in the IFCN bot directory can only see the messages sent directly to them, and cannot see, monitor or delete content on WhatsApp, since all WhatsApp messages are private and protected with end-to-end encryption. extreme. This means that only the sender and receiver of the message can see the content of that message, and no one else – not even WhatsApp.

