“A new Carolina will be seen in Tokyo”

The Spanish badminton player Carolina Marin, brand new winner of the European Championship held in Kiev (Ukraine), fifth in her record, made it clear that, in these “two and a half months & rdquor; preparation before the Tokyo 2020 Games, she will work to polish details of her game and show a new version of herself.

“We were clear that competing in Malaysia and Singapore would be quite difficult under the circumstances, but I think we are lucky to be able to prepare so well in these two and a half months remaining for the Games & rdquor;Marín said during a ceremony that took place at the Higher Sports Council (CSD) on the occasion of the achievement of his fifth continental medal.

The Andalusian, who will complete her last month of training for the Olympic event at the Sierra Nevada High Performance Center, expressed that she is calm and that during this preparation period she will focus on polishing some details to improve in all facets of the game .

“The two and a half months until the Games will give me time to correct mistakes and develop new strategies. We will train one hundred percent all that physical, mental and strategic part to show a new Carolina on the slopes of Tokio & rdquor;, he pointed.

The triple world champion acknowledged that she is “really looking forward to it & rdquor; to get the gold in Tokyo. A medal, which makes him “special illusion”.

“I never keep a particular medal because each one always has a how and why, and the circumstances of the latter have not been easy at all & rdquor ;, he pointed out in relation to the 14-day confinement that he had to carry out prior to the European Championship. .

The Huelva woman indicated that she is in perfect physical condition, “without discomfort or injuries & rdquor; and that, despite adverse circumstances, the gold obtained in Kiev was “mentally necessary & rdquor ;.

Carolina said that at the moment she is not focused on facing the Olympic final.

“I work with my psychologist to maintain tension and concentration in each workout. I have that external pressure and it will have to be managed, but we are clear that all matches will be complicated, there is no easy rival & rdquor;, he stressed.

And he pointed out that, despite the fact that he will miss his family and friends, the desire to add new gold, remains “intact & rdquor ;.

Regarding the vaccination, he said that he expected them to arrive at the end of this month of May and added: “In the Olympic village, the athletes will be surrounded by people from many parts of the world, we run a risk and the vaccine will surely save us from it & rdquor ;.

Lastly, he talked about his training method through data analysis.

“Big Data, with which we have been working for a long time, gives me the facility to know my rival in detail, it is something that gives me peace of mind and every time we face a big competition we draw up a strategy based on this method & rdquor;” he explained.