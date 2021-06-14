a new approach | Tec Review

Traditionally, teaching was based on repetition Y memorization, today it is known that this way only information is retained in the short term. Now, they raise new study techniques and learning strategies.

That is, new approaches to more efficient study and teaching strategies, based on the areas of the brain involved in emotions, on the experience of individuals and on the eight types of intelligences proposed by Howard Gardner.

“Before, the approach prioritized logical-mathematical intelligence and linguistics, with elements of logical reasoning, problem solving and memorization,” he explains. Eva Lopez, teacher in educational research.

Study techniques and learning strategies

Our brain in adulthood has more than 200 million neurons. In 2010 it was discovered that there are junctions between neurons and, as we learn more significantly, they stay attached in the long term. In this way, we can have long-term memory.

“As we study more dynamically and exercise the brain through interest, emotions, of doing what we like and of perseveranceThese neurons continue to activate and there is a brain plasticity that allows us to continue learning. Now we know that learning takes place at any time in life”Explains López.

To this neuronal plasticity, the student of the doctorate in education from the Autonomous University of the State of Morelos (UAEM), adds the positions of Lev Semyonovich Vygotsky, who explains that we learn from the experience of each person, the biologist Humberto Maturana, who argues that the brain learns from emotion and from the psychologist Howard Gardner, who describes eight types of intelligences, that people use several of them at the same time and learn in different ways.

“I like to integrate these authors because it is a more complete vision of how we learn and how everything is correlated,” he says.

Isis Villanueva, a doctoral student in education at UAEM, also supports the theory of meaningful learning, proposed by David Ausubel.

This American pedagogue and psychologist argues that people generate concepts or build our knowledge by generating associations between what we already know and new knowledge.

“These new experiences allow us to expand what we have built or restructure what we thought we knew about a certain phenomenon or situation,” he says.

In the 90s of the last century, the four pillars of Jacques Delors’s education were described and that the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) promotes: learn to know, learn to do, learn to live together and learn to be.

“So we can think and do a comprehensive education,” adds Eva López and shares her strategies:

It may seem obvious, but you have to be well hydrated because water helps oxygenate the brain After the pandemic and as face-to-face classes are restored, he recommends choosing a comfortable, ventilated and well-lit place to study Take breaks after a period to be studying. Getting up and activating the body Make study circles among classmates of the same subject to resignify the emotion towards a subject that can keep us blocked by a prejudice.

And for you, what works for you?

There is an element of self-knowledge: how is it easier for me to process new information?

The answer is: to taste. When your intelligence is very musical and kinesthetic, songs in motion will be useful, for example, to learn the periodic table.

It is necessary to identify its origin and resignify: in what way will this knowledge serve me for my future? If I want to study a scientific career and I have a block towards mathematics, to think that they will be part of that training, in addition to being vital for me to obtain new scientific data.

Another strategy is that teachers, before seeing a new topic and new concepts – for example, about values ​​-, ask students about something related to their personal experience and thus combine it with the content.

Otherwise it can be so abstract that students will just memorize it and not really understand it.

Isis Villanueva proposes two fundamental tools at any educational level:

Take notes in a structured way

It is not only useful when we are taking classes but when we watch a video, read a text, consult some material or listen to a lecture.

You have to make notes with the main ideas of the speaker, make a column on the left where reflections, questions or secondary ideas are noted and allocate a space with a summary to have a general idea.

“Taking back the information that is relevant to the training process allows us to reflect on what we are writing down, ask ourselves questions about how the concepts that I am acquiring are related to those that I already know and ask if there are inconsistencies from the speaker or the person with whom I am dialoguing”.

Students often make annotations on the air, they write certain words, they make certain scratches, but when they consult it again they do not find sense.

We must ensure that the notes have logic and coherence and that they make sense to us when we read it again.

Create concept maps

They are usually used to expose a topic, however, their great value is in the process of building said map.

This technique allows us to build different propositions, that is, to generate true statements regarding the information.

In the process, they reflect on what is being written and the person asks if they are understanding what they read, a process known as knowledge confrontation.

What happens? When we listen to a speech and repeat it, we think we are learning, but we are only repeating what we hear or read.

In principle, only one focus question should be placed on which we are going to include concepts related to the main question.

Each of the concepts is linked in turn by a linking word, which is what gives coherence to the statement that is formed in the first concept and in the second.

The statement or proposition that arises between the first concept and the second must be logical, coherent and true, and this is where we find ourselves facing a confrontation and evaluation of knowledge.

This series of questions lead us to structure our thinking and language in such a way that we have to explain in a simple way the relationship between each of the concepts.

In addition, the act is not so easy and involves rereading with more patience and it may be necessary to pose new questions to the teacher to reach a greater state of understanding.