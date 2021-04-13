A New and Very Important Marvel Character Will Make His Appearance in Falcon and the Winter Soldier

After the shocking end of the fourth chapter, which was largely starring John Walker, the new and hated Captain America, fans are now waiting for the new installment of Falcon and the Winter Soldier in which it is already confirmed that a new and very important Marvel character will make an appearance

It had been rumored for weeks, but now, just days before the premiere of the new episode, new clues emerge about what may be one of the great surprises of the Disney + series and contribution to the future of the Marvel Universe.

Peter Sciretta, editor of Slash Film, has given some of the keys to this cameo. “We haven’t seen this surprise character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before and he’s not scheduled to appear in an upcoming movie,” he said.

“He’s a great Marvel character and he’s a great actor who hasn’t been named on the show. This character that we did not know was going to be in the series is an award-winning actor or actress, “he dropped. The publication details that it is a character that exists in Marvel comics.

In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, showrunner and screenwriter Malcolm Spellman assured that he will not be one of the Avengers and gave some clues, stating that he is a “character with his feet on the ground” who will be a good contrast to those who ” they shake the world ”like Thor or Captain America. “His personality is very strong, he is the character from episode 5. I would love to see that character with Thor,” he commented.

In another interview with ComicBook.com, Spellman was asked which episode he most wanted fans to see. “Without a doubt, the fifth. With the fifth you are going to cry ”, he advanced.

Episode 5 of Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney + next Friday, April 16.

Source: However