a new agreement to be able to buy tickets easily

From today, everyone Customers who buy a Renfe train ticket will be able to pay with Bizum, if they have access to this payment service. This is possible thanks to a new agreement that Renfe has reached with Banco Santander, where they have created the necessary payment system to be able to buy tickets with Bizum.

Be those of the AVE, Long Distance or those of Avlo, which begin to be operational at the end of the month, users will be able to activate Bizum to make payments on the Renfe website. The Renfe platform will enable Bizum to be activated as a payment method, equivalent to what you already have with card or Paypal payments.

Bizum expands as a payment method

Bizum is reaching great popularity. To date, mostly as a method of exchanging money between individuals, but it is also beginning to gain traction in business. To such an extent that Bizum has had to apply new conditions and limit the number of monthly transactions. Now, thanks to the association with Banco Santander and Renfe, Bizum broadens its horizon, becoming one more option to pay online and buy tickets through the Renfe or Avlo websites.

Finally high speed pays off in high speed! You can now pay for your trips with Bizum at @Renfe @Avlorenfe

You will see what it is to go fast… 🚄 #ConBizumSeNota pic.twitter.com/bJNZIaDAPz – Bizum (@Bizum_ES) June 15, 2021

Renfe is proud of the sales of its website, renewed in mid-2020. With 169 million annual visits, Renfe claims to position itself as the first website in the Transport sector and the third in the Travel category.

The Bizum system has been carried out in conjunction with the payment subsidiary Santander España Merchant Services, but the payment is open to any bank that is compatible with Bizum.

At the end of 2020, two other large Spanish companies such as El Corte Inglés and DIA added support for Bizum through their website and application. In the case of El Corte Inglés, through an alliance with BBVA and in the case of DIA, with the Santander subsidiary.

