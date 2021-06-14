A new adventure arrives in the post-apocalyptic world of Okomotive

Frontier Foundry Introduces Exciting New Development Partnership While Expanding Okomotive’s FAR Universe

Frontier Foundry, the video game publishing imprint of Frontier Developments plc (AIM: FDEV, ‘Frontier’) today announced its collaboration with the Swiss development team Okomotive on their upcoming title, FAR: Changing Tides. The video game, which was already presented at the PC Gaming Show, is scheduled to launch in late 2021 on Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Switch, Steam and Epic Store.

On a journey from sand dunes to ocean waves, FAR: Changing Tides expands the inhospitable world created by developer Okomotive in its award-winning first installment, FAR: Lone Sails. Players will be able to control Toe, a hero trapped in waterlogged territory with little chance of survival. After finding an abandoned ship, the journey to safety will see players cross the horizon in a desperate attempt to achieve freedom, while Toe searches for answers about what happened to his home.

Okomotive Co-Founder and Designer Don Schmocker said: “The reception of FAR: Lone Sails was impressive, knowing that people had the same passion for that world as we did inspired us to continue working on it with Changing Tides . We knew we wanted to tell a different but complementary story that will be familiar to fans but fresh and exciting. “

With the same captivating art style, thoughtful side-scrolling gameplay, and haunting soundtrack by composer Joel Schoch already featured in FAR: Lone Sails, the next installment from the Okomotive world will offer fans an engaging experience as they navigate the world. high seas and explore the deepest seabed, which will arrive later this year.

Zac Antonaci, Frontier’s managing editor, said: “The Okomotive and Foundry deal has been a wonderful moment for the team, as there is a great love for FAR: Lone Sails in the studio. What Don and the rest of the developers have created with Changing Tides is a fantastic continuation of this saga, and we are delighted to be involved in developing it for the fans, building on Frontier’s legacy as a developer and publisher. “

FAR: Changing Tides will be released in late 2021 on Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Switch, Steam, and the Epic Store. Through this link you can already see the trailer of the ad. In addition, the game can already be included in the Steam wishlisted.