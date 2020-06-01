After the Exynos 880 it is the turn of the Exynos 850, a new Samsung processor that, despite being included within the Samsung Galaxy A21s that was presented a few weeks ago, had not yet been made official by the company. Now yes, the Exynos 850 is official, a new 4G processor for Samsung’s mid-range.

If the Exsynos 880 was intended for the most powerful mid-range, with 5G, the Exynos 850 focuses on the more modest mid-range, with 4G connectivity, 8 nm lithography and eight cores at up to 2 GHz speed.

Cortex A55 for all (cores)

In eight-core processors, there are those who bet on a 2 + 2 + 4, 4 + 4 configuration and any other intermediate combination, with a cluster dedicated to more intensive processing tasks and another, with less energy use, for tasks more mundane. In the Samsung Exynos 850 there are no distinctions: all cores are Cortex A55 at 2 Ghz. The Cortex A55 are nuclei from 2017.

These cores are still arranged in two clusters of four to four that are, in principle, identical. The accompanying GPU is a Mali-G52 which, like the Cortex A55, have been around for a while. It was officially unveiled in 2018. The Exynos 850 is built under the 8nm LPP lithograph.

As for the support, the Samsung Exynos 850 has support for Full HD + (2520 x 1080) displays, LPDDR4x RAM, eMMC 5.1 storage and cameras up to 21.7 megapixels (or 16 + 5 megapixels in dual combinations). Video recording is contemplated at a maximum of 60 frames per second in Full HD, with support for HEVC (H.265), H.264 and VP8 codecs.

As for connectivity, the Exynos 850 stays in LTE Cat 13 or 4G of a lifetime. Support for Wi-Fi stays at Wi-Fi 5, with Bluetooth 5.0 as standard and support for FM radio. The positioning is in charge of GPS, GLOINASS, BeiDou and Galileo.

Exynos 850

Building

8nm LPP

CPU

4 x ARM Cortex-A55 at 2 Ghz

4 x ARM Cortex-A55 at 2 Ghz

GPU

Mali-G52

NPU

–

RAM

LPDDR4x

screen

FHD + (2520 x 1080)

Camera

Front: 21.7 MP

Back: 21.7 MP

Dual: 16 + 5 MP

Video

FHD 60fps

HEVC (H.265), H.264, and VP8 codecs

STORAGE

eMMC 5.1

Connectivity

LTE Cat.13

Wi-Fi 802.11 ac

Bluetooth 5.0

FM Radio

Gps

GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo

