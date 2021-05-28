A neural network improves severe storm forecasts

According to the experts, “the neural network not only predicted more skillfully when and where severe storms were most likely to occur, but was also able to better predict whether the dangerous event would be dominated by winds or hail.” It’s more, the system made it possible to achieve a significant improvement in most situations.

For a given meteorological model to be capable of generating a thunderstorm, it needs to be run at a resolution high enough to capture fine-scale atmospheric phenomena, including updrafts and downdrafts, which act to drive the creation of the storm. storm. This generally requires the existence of a space of 4 kilometers or less between the grid points within the model, allowing it to be able to simulate the storm itself, but it cannot produce many of the associated hazards. such as tornadoes and hail, which occur on even smaller scales.