a neo-Nazi group that organizes ‘raids’ against immigrant minors

The former vice president of the Government and leader of United We Can, Pablo Iglesias, has faced this Tuesday a group of individuals who are part of a neo-Nazi collective called Frontal Bastion. Iglesias was in the Madrid neighborhood of Coslada for a meeting with a neighborhood association, and a group of four men received him with the fascist salute and the shout of “Out with the caste from our neighborhoods!”

Bastión Frontal is a far-right organization formed by young people between 14 and 30 years old, created in the district of San Blas in May 2020. The movement was inspired by the French neo-fascist Bastion Social group created in 2017 and founded by the far-right student association Groupe Union Défense. Both the French and Spanish models are inspired by the neo-Nazis of Social Home Madrid and CasaPound in Italy.

Shortly after its creation, the movement became known, above all, because it arose in the pandemic – taking advantage of the Covid crisis – and due to a complaint from the Madrid Prosecutor’s Office for a hate crime. The Public Ministry accused them of spreading messages on their social networks and banners against immigrant children and adolescents who are in reception centers, with false accusations about alleged criminal acts that they did not commit.

Hunts of immigrants

The complaint was based on a report from the Madrid Municipal Police, which includes the demonstrations of July 9 at the Casa de Campo Reception House. During the march, public calls were made against unaccompanied foreign minors in order to expel them from San Blas. The Prosecutor’s Office, in the complaint, describes the Frontal Bastion as an association “which is based on a violent right-wing identity extremism “.

The group wrote the following on their Twitter that day: “We repeat it again. They are a focus of theft, crime and rape: Neighborhoods have become unsafe and violent areas. We don’t want them in the neighborhoods or in the cities. In Casa de Campo, in Hortaleza or wherever. We want them outside our borders #MenasNo “.

In addition, on October 14 they called another march near one of the floors where unaccompanied immigrant minors live where they shouted slogans such as “San Blas will be the tomb of the men” and “don’t look at us, get down.” Not only that, the neo-Nazi group organizes’ batidas‘to identify and attack these minors in the neighborhoods of Madrid, especially in San Blas.

As Hogar Social Madrid they are also presented as the champion with social help, but only to Spaniards for that reason they carry out food collections and say they defend workers.

Since they appeared in May 2020, they have participated in fascist rallies such as the one on February 13 in tribute to the Blue Division, where Isabel Medina, the Falangist who became famous for her speech in the Almudena cemetery, and against the exhumation of the dictator Franco.