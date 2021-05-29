A neighbor triumphs by photographing what is just below the Vox headquarters in Salamanca

Vox headquarters in Salamanca. (Photo: GOOGLE MAPS)

In July 2020, a Huelva neighbor who lives just above the Vox headquarters in this town triumphed by hanging a rainbow flag on his balcony.

This Saturday, what has gone viral is what can be seen just below the headquarters of the far-right party in Salamanca.

It was shared by the Twitter user @ajetestdamientos with a clear message: “The two Spains”.

Because just below is the café-bar La Tertulia, a place specializing in Venezuelan food located on Avenida de Portugal in the capital of Salamanca.

A coincidence that has generated many jokes on the networks:

