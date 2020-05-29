A little over a month ago, the Honor Play 4T and Honor Play 4T Pro, two mid-range devices with a screen between 6.4 and 6.3 inches, were made official. The specifications of the older brother of these two models have just been confirmed at TENAA, Honor Play 4 5G.

It is a much more ambitious proposal both in terms of connectivity and cameras, so we are going to take a look at its main specifications, since practically all its details are known just a week after its official launch.

A 6.81-inch beast and 5G technology

From the Honor Play 4 5G almost all its specifications are known in detail. One of the most striking will be its panel, with 6.81 inches diagonal, Full HD + resolution and IPS technology. Its aspect ratio, according to the information leaked in TENAA, will be 20: 9 and said panel will have a hole in the upper left corner.

At the level of memory configurations, there will be options of 4, 6 and 8 GB of RAM, as well as 64, 128 and 256 GB for internal memory. It is not detailed if we are talking about UFS technology for the memories nor is the RAM type specified yet. Like other Huawei devices, the Honor Play 4 5G will feature a slot for Huawei’s own NM cards. Regarding the battery, it talks about 4,200mAh with fast charge.

The Honor Play 4 will bet on the four cameras on its back, although none of them will be a telephoto lens

Inside the hole in the screen is, according to TENAA, a 16-megapixel camera. If we go around the terminal we see a huge module (something that begins to be a brand of the house), with four cameras. The main one is 64 megapixels, the secondary 8 (ultra wide angle) and the other two, two small two megapixel sensors for macro and depth photos.

The only detail that is not yet known is the processor although, knowing that it will be a 5G proposal, rumors point to MediaTek Dimensity 800. However, it could well mount the own Kirin 820 5G that Huawei develops for its mid-range 5G mobiles. Honor Play 4 5G is expected on June 3, the date the company has announced for its official launch.

Track | Gizmochina

