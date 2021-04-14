A Navy aircraft carrier captured triangular and spherical UFOs soaring through the sky

The Pentagon admitted that a US Navy destroyer captured some mysterious objects flying through the sky and over another ship with a night vision instrument.

The greenish-toned video was obtained by the aerial objects phenomenon working group and filtered to Jeremy Corbell, a filmmaker who made the documentary “Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers”And KLAS TV news director George Knapp, according to the British daily The Sun.

Corbell said he verified the authenticity of the video himself and gathered intelligence from the Pentagon, which informed him that the images were obtained by the Navy.

In the small video recorded by personnel aboard the USS Russell, three round objects are observed on the ship. An unidentified flying object (UFO) with a triangular appearance, can also be looked at.

The film director also shared three images captured by the USS Omaha. In them the spherical shapes are noticeable.

“You can see that spherical objects are medium-range transports, which go down into the water without problem”Corbell said.

“You can tell that the spherical ship entered the water, but the submarines could not find it”added.

The events were discussed on May 1, 2020, during a classified meeting of the Office of Naval Intelligence.

“George Knapp and I were able to verify the materials”Corbell said.

In addition to the objects in the video and images, there was another sighting on March 4, 2019, by a pilot of a warplane.

“These are authentic videos and photos of military encounters with UFOs, which are used for the intelligence team and how to handle these phenomena inside”added.

“I hope these materials are representative of a unique moment in history. A turning point to approach the UFO phenomenon in a rational and accurate way ”.

“I can confirm that these photos and videos were taken by naval personnel,” said Pentagon spokeswoman Susan Gough.

Gough assured that the material was made available to the specialized work team.

“As we have said previously, for security reasons these matters are not discussed publicly”, added.

According to the New York Post, last month there were new reports and details of other ships such as the USS Kidd, USS Rafael Peralta and USS John Finn. These are events dating from July 2019.

According to the New York newspaper, organizations such as the Coast Guard and the FBI, joined the Navy investigations, but they have nothing conclusive.

The Twitter user, Dave Beaty, was one of the first to report the incidents in June 2020.

Did the navy ship #USSKidd # DDG100 encounter a UAP in July 2019 in So Cal OPAREA Trying to find out more. The ship logs indicate a “Snoopy Team” was deployed – an intel section that tries to visually ID objects. DM if you know more. Near San Clemente island #TicTac @ UfoJoe11 pic.twitter.com/4thKHhKmDz – Dave Beaty (@dave_beaty) June 8, 2020

A former US intelligence officer said a month ago that there were official reports “Difficult to explain” about UFOs, including some that broke the sound barrier without a supersonic rumble.