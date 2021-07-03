a national chain disaster

One of the students sunbathes in the medicalized hotel in Mallorca. . / Enrique Calvo

‘Spain is different’. That advertising slogan born in the 60s to attract tourists to the opaque Spain of the Franco regime it was so effective that it is still used today. And it is not that our country is better or worse than others, it is simply different. Likewise, we sail with the face of good people towards ridicule and unreason, that we stand on excellence with Iberian pride. We oscillate between the extremesWe hate each other when Parliament sets us on fire and we adore each other when the national team scores a goal. But always, both in good times and in bad, we make the clichés tangible: we will go for cañas, tapas, partying. Do not take away the bottles, nor the end-of-year trips, that we do not wear out our tongues for criticizing other generations, our leaders, the judges. For something we were the envy of confined Europe, because ‘Spain is different’ and here you come to what you come.

So when the state of alarm is over, the party begins. In all Spanish cities people took to the streets as soon as they couldEspecially a youth eager to have as much fun as their older siblings and their parents when they were their age. Responsibility was required of them like the one that asks a cat in heat for silence. They raised the cubatas as a sign of rebellionThey hugged, kissed and when the course ended they celebrated their freedom, academic and vital. The delta variant had already entered the Spain of border relaxation, and that explosive mixture of incredible ease of transmission of the virus, of complacency at the rate of vaccination – without the young people having been immunized – and of relaxation of the measures imposed on citizens created the perfect Storm.

Two students say hello from their room in the medicalized hotel in Mallorca. (.)

Nobody could – or wanted – to stop the organization of the end-of-year trips of various institutes of Madrid, Andalusia, Galicia and the Valencian Community, and days before the arrival of more than 4,000 students to Mallorca, 20 hotels in Platja de Palma and Magaluf had an occupancy of 80%; more than 60 monitors had also been hired.

“After almost two years we have been able to recover this holiday segment, which before the pandemic had 30,000 places scheduled in Mallorca in June and July. There is desire to travel among the youngest and that has been noticed in the reservations made by the educational institutions ”, commented the CEO Viajes Unicampus, José Luis Madrid, to the Balearic newspaper, Last minute, a week before the end of the school year.

Hotel associations, bus companies, shops, restaurants, the nightlife sector … they all rubbed their hands and the Ministry of Health was worth it with the promise of the organizers that young people of 17 and 18 years “They would strictly comply” with the measures to avoid contagion. Musical events, excursions, boat parties, in hotels and pandemic joy not only with the arrival of the students, but for weeks with the presence of islanders and tourists enjoying the good weather. The alarms went off on Saint John’s day When dozens of positives linked to the island had been detected and on June 26, the Balearic Government decided to isolate the first travelers. A day later they were already around 175 the confined youth in rooms of medicalized hotels and the figure rose to 250. Any person who had participated in any of the activities related to mass infections was considered close contact.

If the grotesque arose in Spain, it was for something. Vox claimed that students were being held illegally (and went further by saying they were abducting girls and treating them “Worse than illegal immigrants”, the mother of a student reported to the head of Public Health of the Balearic Government, Maria Antònia Font, due to illegal detention and prevarication (he alluded to the fact that his son was transferred to a medicalized hotel after testing negative), there were hoaxes about some girls They were not students but victims of a pedophile network and a young man even performed a parody posing as one of the isolated students in which the victim was made for not receiving even a beer from the open bar that his parents had paid for.

While the incident is politicized and at the same time in which sectors of society they criminalize young people, the cases related to the macro-outbreak increase without restraint with more than a thousand infections throughout Spain. From tests performed on isolated students, about 30% test positive. But nothing can stop some of them who choose to escape, like two who used the help of a woman branded as a denialist who helped them to leave the hotel. One of the boys returned of his own free will and the other remains under the guardianship of relatives.

According to the regulations, the competent health authorities “may adopt the measures of recognition, hospitalization or control when there are signs of possible danger to the health of the population ”. The problem is in the interpretation of what is close contact or not. The Balearic Prosecutor’s Office He opposed the confinement since, according to his point of view, it was not clear that only young students were housed in the establishments where the infections occurred. Finally, the Contentious Court number 3 of Palma He agreed with some complaints and kept isolation only to positive cases, while the ‘negative’ could return to their homes. How would students return to their cities? On commercial flights, of course.

This is how an airplane coming from Mallorca bound for Santiago de Compostela has transported 49 students of which 33 have tested positive. Of the total of 86 people who were on the plane, 49 have been infected.

Several students protest on the terraces of their rooms. . / Enrique Calvo

So ‘Spain is different’Because things are done differently, neither better nor worse than in other countries, simply differently. If the government of the country was never serious with border control during the worst moments of the pandemic or even when vaccines indicate that the incidence is -or was- lower, it is because then this would not have a designation of origin. If the Government of the Balearic Islands got on the boat of euphoria before the arrival of thousands of students to the island and saw things happen -until it happened- it is because rulers are also a house brand, like sobrasada, wine or ham. For something is that the parents of the students or those responsible for the educational centers do not take the decision to postpone the end-of-course trip until things get better. If the students go without limits or measures, it is because they are part of the same culture as all the previous ones, because they have sucked it up. This country is different, we like it more or less, whether or not we condition sectors that they have so much desire to take flight, whether or not we disrespect the professionals who have been in the front line of viruses for a year and a half, whether or not we risk to older people or with compromised immune systems. ‘Spain is different’. Olé.

