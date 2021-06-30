A NASA mannequin will travel to the Moon with the name of Arturo Campos

Arturo Campos, A Hispanic from Texas from a Mexican-American family, he was sleeping at home when he received a call from his colleagues at NASA’s Manned Spacecraft Center on April 13, 1970. Something had gone wrong with the mission of the Apollo 13 and Campos had to report to work immediately.

Upon arrival, he learned that an oxygen tank in a service module aboard the Apollo spacecraft was perforated. The normal supply of electricity, light and water in the command module had been lost, leaving the astronauts Jim Lovel, Jack Swiger and Fred Haise trapped in a damaged spacecraft about 200,000 miles from Earth.

The landing target was canceled. Now the first priority was make sure the astronauts survived the return home (an adventure that also made its way to the big screen with the film Apollo 13).

The team had created a contingency plan in advance to deal with such a scenario. Although it had never been tested, it was designed to divert electrical power from the lunar module to the equipment system of the command and service modules, giving the astronauts enough power to return safely.

The procedure would have to be modified in real time, and its reworking required incredible technical expertise. Fortunately, Campos was exactly the man who could help astronauts execute this plan, and he succeeded. He had written it himself.

Now the feat of this Hispanic engineer It has served so that his name is that of a mannequin that will travel to the Moon. Will be launched aboard Artemis I, NASA’s unmanned flight test with the rocket SLS (Space Launch System) and the norion space bird, which will fly around our satellite later this year.

The official name of the mannequin is’Commander Moonikin Campos‘. This moonikin (a play on English words for “moon mannequin”) was thus christened as the result of a tournament in honor of NASA characters and programs or astronomical objects. More than 300,000 votes were received.

The last tie was between Campos and Delos, a reference to the island where Apollo and Artemis were born, according to Greek mythology.

“Our return to the Moon through Artemis is a global effort, and we are always looking for new ways to involve the public in our missions. This contest, which is helping to pave the way for a human return to the Moon, also pays tribute to an important individual in our NASA family: Arturo Campos ”, highlights Brian Odom, NASA Acting Chief Historian at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

“It is a fitting tribute to Campos that the data obtained from Artemis I will help us prepare to take the astronauts, including the first woman and the first person of color, to the Moon, where we will prepare for Mars ”, he adds.

Along with Campos and Delos, the other six names that competed were: ACE, acronym in English for “Artemis Crew Explorer” (Artemis crew explorer); DUHART, a dedication to Irene Duhart Long, medical director of the Kennedy Space Center from 2000 to 2010; MONTGOMERY, dedicated to Julius Montgomery, the first African American to work as a technical professional at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, now known as Cape Canaveral Space Force Station; RIGEL, a giant superstar in the constellation Orion; SHACKLETON, a crater on the south pole of the Moon, named after the famous Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton; Y WARGO, dedicated to Michael Wargo, NASA’s first chief exploration scientist.

Campos will help protect real astronauts

The “moon mannequin” is a male body mannequin previously used in Orion vibration tests. Campos will occupy the commander’s seat inside the ship and will wear an Orion Crew Survival System suit, the same spacesuit that Artemis astronauts will wear during launch, entry, and the other dynamic phases of their missions.

Data from the lunar dummy experience will help NASA protect astronauts during Artemis II, the first mission in more than 50 years to send crew into orbit around the Moon.

Commander Moonikin Campos will be equipped with two radiation sensors and will have additional sensors under your headrest and behind your seat to record data from acceleration and vibration throughout the mission.

This “moon mannequin” is one of three “passengers” who will fly aboard Orion to test the spacecraft’s systems. Two models of female human torsos, called ghosts, will also be on board. “Zohar” and “Helga”appointed respectively by the Israel Space Agency (ISA) and the German Aerospace Center (DLR), will support the Matroshka AstroRad Radiation Experiment (MARE), a study to provide data on radiation levels occurring during missions. moles.

Two models of female torsos, “Zohar” and “Helga”, will also support an experiment to study radiation levels that occur during lunar missions.

NASA’s SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft, along with a commercial human landing system and the Gateway outpost in lunar orbit, they are vital to the agency’s deep space exploration plans.

Working with commercial and international partners, NASA is committed to establishing the first long-term presence on and around the Moon under the Artemis program. Using robots and humans to explore more than ever, he will also use the Moon for humanity’s next giant leap: send the first astronauts to Mars.

The story of Texan Arturo Campos

Arturo Campos was born in Laredo (Texas) in 1943, from a Mexican-American family. Back then, it was not common for students of Hispanic descent to earn college degrees in engineering. And Campos’ aspirations were not initially set on the university. Instead, he had been considering a career as an auto mechanic, like his father.

But Campos’ chemistry and physics teacher Josephine ‘Grandma’ Baird recognized its potential. She and Campos’ father encouraged him to attend classes and, at the same time, to work in his father’s mechanical workshop. Ultimately, Campos’ efforts paid off. He enrolled at Laredo Junior College and went on to graduate from the University of Texas with a degree in electrical engineering in 1956.

The engineer worked as a civilian employee overseeing aircraft maintenance at Kelly Air Force Base in Texas before joining NASA in the early 1960s. “When NASA came up and I heard they were going to work in space, I knew it would be a great challenge, “Campos said in an interview,” and I didn’t know what my job would be, but I wanted to be part of the team. ”

Campos leveraged his electrical engineering expertise on dozens of NASA projects. He started with the research and development of electrical systems for special ships, and became one of the trusted people responsible for the electrical systems used in the Apollo lunar modules, including the first moon landing in 1969.

Apollo 13 mission

As dozens of members of the mission control teams struggled to resolve the unfolding crisis, Campos made his way to the Mission Assessment Room at the Johnson Center and immediately began work on rebuilding his plan to provide enough electrical power to the command module so that it could sail back safely. As manager of Electric Power Subsystems for the lunar module, Campos was in charge of developing, designing and testing the equipment.

“When they called me, I rewrote the plan on the fly,” it is said that were his words, explaining that a year earlier he had written procedures for that eventuality. And the strategy Campos and his colleagues devised in the Mission Assessment Room was a complete success.

Instructions for putting the procedure into practice were given to members of the control room, who passed it on to the astronauts on board. The entire process took about 15 hours, and enough electricity was eventually diverted from the lunar module’s power sources to the emergency batteries in the command and service modules to provide heating for the astronauts, assist them on their return journey, and allow them to land. safe on Earth.

Had it not been for the procedure Campos and his colleagues devised, it is likely that the Apollo 13 mission would not have been remembered as the “successful failure” that it is today. Richard Nixon awarded Campos and other members of mission control with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1970.

His last years

Campos is remembered for the pride he took in his Hispanic heritage, as one of the few Mexican-American workers at the Johnson Center when most of the employees were white.

He contributed to efforts to recruit more Hispanic workers for the space program and encouraged people of his culture to pursue technical careers. Campos also founded and served as the first president of the Council of the League of United Latin American Citizens 660, a chapter made up of NASA Mexican-American engineers that awarded scholarships to Hispanic students for college.

In addition, she also served as a representative for the Johnson Space Center’s Equal Employment Opportunity and Positive Discrimination Program and as a member of the Employees Hispanic Heritage Program.

Campos retired from NASA in 1980 and continued to work as an electrical engineering consultant for different companies in Houston. He died in 2004 of a heart attack, at the age of 66. He will be remembered not only as a key figure in the safe return of Apollo 13, but also as an advocate for job equality.