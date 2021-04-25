A Nantes player, separated for indiscipline on his birthday

04/25/2021 at 2:01 PM CEST

Penultimate in Ligue 1 and with just five days left to save the category, Nantes is three points away from the playoff that today belongs to Nîmes. This Sunday, in Strasbourg, the ‘canaries’ will play part of their future during a trip to Alsace to face a direct competitor in the fight to stay in Ligue 1.

It will be a capital duel in which Kader Bamba will not participate. Absent from the group summoned by Antoine Kombouaré, the striker trained in Toulouse he would have been dismissed for disciplinary reasons according to information from the French portal ’20 Minutes’. A sanction that falls just on the day of his 27 years and, it is presumed, would have to do with some celebration.

And it is not the first time something like this has happened to him: at the end of January, the Nantes player had already suffered such a situation, sanctioned for misconduct by former French national team coach Raymond Domenech, who at that time still belonged to the Nantes coaching staff.