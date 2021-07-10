A nanoscopic molecule could be the key against Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s

Jul 10, 2021 at 12:01 CEST

A new study claims that some nanoscopic molecules can inhibit diseases of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Specifically, it is about polyoxometalate ions, molecules that prevent the formation of protein pro-inflammatory S100A9.

Is harmful substance It is made in larger amounts when there are inflammatory diseases or in some types of cancer.

This discovery offers new solutions for those who suffer from some neurodegenerative impairment caused by the expansion of this protein.

Nanomolecules with a very large function

The innovative study It has been carried out by researchers from the University of Umea (Sweden) in collaboration with experts from Croatia and Lithuania.

What these scientists have discovered is that polyoxometalate ions can prevent amyloid formation of the S100A9 protein.

Amyloids are insoluble fibrils that appear when proteins fold badly. They are implicated in various diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, or mad cows.

The danger of these fibrils lies in their function of kill neuronal cells and form plaques in brain tissues.

The good news is that polyoxometalate ions They are able even of dissolve already preformed amyloids.

Researchers have worked with two different polyoxoniumbate molecules, Nb10 and TiNb9 and both were able to inhibit the amyloids of SI00A9.

“More research is needed before we can say for sure that functional treatments can be derived from this, but the results are very promising,” says Professor Morozova-Roche, one of the study leaders.

This finding offers new hope for a novel and effective treatment for long-term Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.

In addition, delving into these nanomolecules may be interesting for other medical applications, like implants, thanks to their great biocompatibility and stability.

Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s: Similarities and Differences

Although Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s are different diseases, they are both neurodegenerative.

This means that the alterations that occur in the brains of affected people lead to a neuronal impairment.

In addition, although it is not very frequent, it is not exceptional that both diseases can present jointly in older people.

Parkinson’s usually has a beginning earlier than Alzheimer’s, since it appears between the ages of 50 and 65. For its part, Alzheimer’s usually appears after 65.

In the disease of Alzheimer’s, the progression of the alterations in the brain is fundamentally cortical, that is, in the outermost layers of the brain.

When these damages in the hippocampus are already important, the first symptom, the well-known recent memory problems.

In the Parkinson’s the alterations They occur in deeper areas, where there is a progressive destruction of dopamine.

The first symptom they are motor type such as tremor, slowness of movements or problems when walking.

Risk factor’s

The cause of either disease is not known and its appearance is believed to be due to the conjunction of various factors.

In both cases it is considered that there are different risk factors, some not modifiable and other modifiable.

The sum of years it is the main non-modifiable risk factor. However, many people preserve their cognitive abilities until very advanced ages.

On the other hand, there are certain genes that may confer greater vulnerability to develop the disease, but in themselves they are not determinative.

This genetic effect, in fact, is influenced and modulated by other elements: modifiable risk factors.

They are related to cardiovascular health and lifestyle, such as hypertension, diabetes, smoking, sedentary lifestyle or an unhealthy diet.

On the other hand, avoiding social isolation and being mentally active are also some aspects that impact our resistance. brain.