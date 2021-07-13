a mythical brand, guarantee of reliability

Dynabook is a dynamic and entrepreneurial new company, built on Toshiba’s heritage more than three decades ago. A benchmark for professionals and demanding users who, after the acquisition of Toshiba’s IT business by Sharp Corporation, has followed the heritage and quality standards achieved by the Japanese firm under four fundamental pillars: people, products, collaboration and processes.

The recent announcement of the new Tecra A40-J and Tecra A50-J is a good sample of a catalog of laptops, convertibles and ‘2 in 1’ that includes other series such as Portégé and Satellite, and that in addition to hardware of latest generation, it is reinforced with solutions such as the offer for IT, Dynabook as a service, the VDI platform, Mobile Zero Client, and value-added services for the configuration of the equipment, its deployment and implementation, professional assistance or centralized management of resources. on a single platform, the Dynabook Business Support Portal.

The new Tecra are designed to meet the flexibility demanded by today’s professional in hybrid work environments, while offering the ease of administration and management required by IT departments and the security necessary to protect personal and corporate data with data encryption functions, TPM module, fingerprint and facial authentication or compliance with the requirements of the secure core from Microsoft for Windows 10, thanks to a BIOS customized by Dynabook and remotely upgradeable.

To ensure performance, they use the Intel’s most advanced processors, the 11th generation Core that include the new Iris Xe graphics chips and are accompanied by up to 32 Gbytes of DDR4 RAM and M.2 NVMe solid state drives for internal storage with included Opal 2.0 encryption.

In terms of connectivity, they offer the advanced functions of a modern laptop, such as Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5, Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB 3.2 and HDMI video output, which together with a set of peripherals and accessories optionally offered by Dynabook (docks expansion plugs, adapters, keyboards and mice) allow for increased productivity at the desktop.

Of course, like any good lightweight laptop can be used anywhere, be it the office, at home or on the move thanks to the latest wireless standards that include and which will soon be joined by LTE mobile broadband. Autonomy is another important point and in these teams it extends for a whole day of work and they have a fast charge function that provides 40% battery in just 30 minutes.

Dynabook: Reliability guarantee

All Dynabook notebooks undergo a highly accelerated life test (HALT), which simulates three years of use. Only those that pass this rigorous test are marketed to ensure the brand’s self-imposed standards. To extend to the customer the confidence that the company has in its products offers a special Reliability Guarantee program.

A new service that increases the value of the equipment and the tranquility of the users that goes beyond the typical official guarantee. This way, if your laptop breaks down within a year of purchase, you can get Dynabook or an Authorized Service Provider to do it. repair for free. What’s more, they will also refund your money.

As you can see in the image, the program has no ‘cheat or cardboard’ and is activated in three simple steps:

Buy a Dynabook laptop that meets the requirements of the Portégé or Tecra series. Sign up for the Reliability Guarantee program within 30 days of purchase. In the unlikely event that your laptop breaks down, request a free repair and full refund of the laptop purchase price using the appropriate form.

Dynabook also offers warranty extensions where you can choose from different service durations to protect your technology investment in the long term.

Antibacterial coating

Dynabook notebooks feature slim and light designs to maximize mobility. The impressive Portégé take this type of ultralight designs to the extreme with a weight below the kilogram barrier, while another part of the catalog is committed to the endurance to withstand any work environment. Thus, certain models comply with the demanding military standard MIL-STD-810H, after withstanding drop, temperature, humidity, vibration and shock tests.

In addition to a spill-proof frameless keyboard, some Dynabook laptops feature an antibacterial coating that inhibits the growth of microorganisms. This special coating ensures that surfaces will not be a breeding ground for bacteria, offering 99% efficiency according to independent tests conducted under the Japanese Industrial Standard Z 2801: 2010.

A welcome health and safety feature in these times and that adds value to the equipment that supports it, such as the new Tecra A40-J / A50-J or the Satellite Pro C50 / C40, a good sample of the catalog of a dynamic company and entrepreneur who upholds the high standard of Toshiba heritage.