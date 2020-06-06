The unknown planet Nine at the edge of the Solar System, predicted in January 2016 by Konstantin Batygin and Mike Brown of Caltech, appears to be responsible for the unusual tilt of the Sun.

The huge and distant planet may be causing the solar system to wobble, giving the appearance of the Sun tilting slightly.

“Because Planet Nine is so huge and has a tilted orbit compared to the other planets, the solar system has no choice but to slowly spin out of alignment,” he says. Elizabeth Bailey, a Caltech graduate student and lead author of a study announcing this discovery.

All planets orbit in a plane with respect to the Sun, more or less within a couple of degrees of each other. That plane, however, rotates at an angle of six degrees to the Sun, giving the appearance that the Sun itself tilted at an angle.

Until now, no one had found a convincing explanation for producing such an effect. “It is such a deep-seated mystery and so difficult to explain that people just don’t talk about it,” says Brown, a professor of planetary astronomy.

According to a Caltech statement, Brown and Batygin’s discovery of evidence that the Sun is orbited by a planet that, although invisible, is approximately 10 times the size of Earth With an orbit that is about 20 times farther from the Sun on average than Neptune’s, physics changes.

Planeta Nine, based on their calculations, appears to orbit about 30 degrees outside the orbital plane of the other planets, influencing the orbit of a large population of objects in the Kuiper Belt, which is how Brown and Batygin came to suspect that a planet existed there in the first place.

“It continues to amaze us; every time we look closely, we continue to find that Planet Nine explains something about the solar system that has long been a mystery,” says Batygin, an assistant professor of planetary science.

Their findings have been accepted for publication in an upcoming issue of the Astrophysical Journal, and have been presented at the annual meeting of the Division of the American Astronomical Society of Planetary Sciences, held in Pasadena.

The tilt of the orbital plane of the solar system has greatly confused astronomers because of the way planets formed: like a spinning cloud that slowly collapsed for the first time on a disk and then on objects orbiting around a central star.

The angular momentum of planet Nine is having a huge impact on the solar system based on its location and size. The angular momentum of a planet is equal to the mass of an object multiplied by its distance from the sun, and corresponds to the force exerted by the planet on the rotation of the system as a whole. Because the other planets in the solar system lie along a smooth plane, their angular momentum works to keep the entire disk spinning smoothly.

The unusual orbit of planet Nine, however, adds a wobble from billions of years ago to that system. Mathematically, given the size and hypothetical distance of Planet Nine, a six-degree tilt fits perfectly, Brown says.

The next question is, then, how does Planet Nine reach its unusual orbit? Despite what remains to be determined, Batygin suggests that the planet may have been ejected from the vicinity of gas giants like Jupiter, or it may have been influenced by the gravitational pull of other star bodies in the extreme past of the solar system. .

For now, Brown and Batygin continue to work with colleagues around the world to search the night sky for signs of Planet Nine along the path they predicted in January. That search, predicts Brown, may take three years or more.