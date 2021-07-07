A mysterious ocean sink of plastics?

Rivers are the main source of microplastics that end up in the ocean. According to current calculations, the microplastic that floats on the ocean surface – between ten and hundreds of thousands of metric tons per year – would be only a small fraction of the millions of metric tons discharged by rivers. This uneven balance has led to the hypothesis of the existence of a huge plastic sink in the ocean where the enormous volume of microplastics necessary to balance the balance between the supposedly discharges into the sea and those observed on the surface would accumulate.

Now, however, an investigation carried out by an international team that includes Miquel Canals, a professor at the University of Barcelona (UB), indicates that the amount of plastic materials dumped by rivers into the oceans worldwide is overestimated by two or three orders of magnitude. This may explain why a large volume of microplastics appears to disappear in a mysterious ocean sink. The erroneous calculations about the flow and volume of plastics that end up in the oceans are the result of the lack of critical perspective, consensus methodologies and common guidelines in international research in this field of knowledge, according to the authors of the new study , published in the academic journal

This research invites the international scientific community to unify criteria and overcome methodological discrepancies in studies that analyze the impact of pollution by plastics – and in particular, microplastics – on marine ecosystems.

Other co-authors of the study are Lisa Weiss, Wolfgang Ludwig, Serge Heussner, Mel Constant and Philippe Kerhervé, from the Center for Training and Research in the Marine Environment (CEFREM) of the University of Perpignan; Jean-François Ghiglione, from the National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), and Claude Estournel, from the University of Toulouse III, all of these entities in France.

Rivers are the main source of microplastics that end up in the ocean. (Photo: Philippe Kerhervé)

«The need for this sink where microplastics would end up in a massive way and at an unusual speed disappears if we consider that a key factor in the equation – river inputs – was highly oversized due to the progressive accumulation of errors in the methodology applied by the research teams ”, explains Canals, head of the Consolidated Research Group of Marine Geosciences at the UB.

«Therefore, we could say that that sinkhole, the rivers have finally taken it away. With a critical review of the methodologies applied in previous studies, as described in the scientific literature, this sink is no longer necessary to balance the balance of microplastics in the oceans ”, adds Canals.

The new work identifies the main methodological obstacles that have led to erroneous estimates in the quantification of flows and mass of microplastics discharged by rivers into the oceans. Specifically, the errors derive from the difficulty in obtaining robust data in the mass conversion of the number of microplastic particles; from the integration of non-comparable scientific data, obtained through different sampling techniques and, finally, from estimates based on the relationship between microplastic flows and the MPW index (mismanaged plastic waste or mismanaged plastic waste). At this last point, the calculation is more consistent if population density and river drainage intensity are entered into the equation.

Thus, the time cycle of microplastics in the oceans known until now would be distorted by erroneous calculations and the oversized flow of plastics discharged by rivers into the oceans. Correcting the methodological biases in the scientific literature “would imply changing the concept of the residence time of microplastics on the oceanic surface – considered up to now ultra-fast, or of a few days – for a more realistic and logical vision that would entail periods of a few years”, Canals points out.

The North Atlantic is the marine area where estimates are most divergent, the study points out. In this area, which receives less than 6% of the global river discharge, the value of river microplastic flow was considered, until now, low compared to those from Asia and Africa. In contrast, if population density and drainage intensity are introduced into the equation, much higher values ​​are obtained that more closely fit the accumulations observed on the surface of this ocean.

Marine litter knows no borders and has reached the most remote parts of the ocean. To fight against the pollution caused by microplastics, «it is necessary to act on the sources that originate plastic waste, that is, we must act where human beings reside and influence the consumption habits of our waste society, and do so on a large scale, in vast territories, all over the planet ”, warns Canals.

“Our study – adds the expert – shows that marine pollution by microplastics does not come only from countries in Asia or Africa (with poor or no waste management), as someone might think, but also from countries with waste management systems. well settled waste. If the discharge of microplastics from rivers to all oceans were suddenly stopped, the amount of floating particles and their detrimental effects on marine ecosystems would still persist for many years.

The study of the environmental impact of plastics in the marine environment is a very recent field of scientific research that has generated a large number of publications. For some time, several research teams have begun a process of analysis and reflection on the work carried out, the protocols applied, the consistency of the results and the future of this field of research. Now, the new study is a call to the scientific community to overcome inertia, correct errors and work with common protocols and guidelines for the advancement of knowledge and environmental protection of seas and oceans.

The study is titled “The missing ocean plastic sink: gone with the rivers” and has been published in the academic journal Science. (Source: UB)