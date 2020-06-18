On Monday morning the Australian sky witnessed an amazing event. At dawn a mysterious blue fireball pierced the sky, and although scientists have several theories as to their identity, they are not sure exactly what it is.

In a video captured by the Perth Observatory it is seen how the blue fireball pierces the sky. The first thing the scientists thought was that it was a meteorite, since its long tail was a sign that it was disintegrating as it came into contact with the atmosphere. However also it could be the space debris that was attracted to the surface of our planet by gravity, like the remains of an artificial rocket or satellite.

However, this does not seem likely either, since burning space debris often looks very different:

“What we usually see when dealing with space debris like a burning rocket are sparks and cracks. This is due to the fact that the material is burning, and that is why the solar panel disintegrates as it falls, and there are also pieces of metal that detach as they are consumed by the atmosphere, ”said astronomer Renae Sayers of Curtin University, Australia.

According to Live Science there is also no evidence that it was a meteorite that entered the atmosphere.

Despite the lack of evidence, it was most likely a space rock burning on entering Earth’s atmosphere. Evidence in favor of this theory is the long tail of the object, as well as its almost straight trajectory as if it were an object traveling at high speed.

The incident could be sighted from Port Hedland and Cape Preston, Australia, and here you can see the video of this amazing event: