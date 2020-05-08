Music in streaming has been one of the preferred contents during this contingency, in which interest in certain musical genres has exploded.

An element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us of the interest that music has generated during the contingency that exists, in which the shelter at home has been one of the greatest recommendations that have been given to help contain the progress of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This has increasingly determined elements that have helped to establish guidelines through which elements have to be developed that help to understand the experience from a musical perspective.

A genre that has stood out in quarantine

Country music has been the musical genre that has surprised during this contingency in which the pattern has been the consumption of music in streaming.

Billboard figures have warned that during the contingency, the musical genre that has increased its demand by people in custody, at least within the United States, has been the country genre.

Country music is a very popular music genre in the United States and according to the media, interest has increased by 10.7 percent, which has represented more than 1,260 million views.

Music in shelter

Listening to music in streaming has become a very popular trend during this contingency and one element that we have to highlight is the one that has to do with the musical demand for genres that help make the reservation tolerable, during this quarantine in which the shelter becomes mandatory.

Classical music is a great recommendation to be able to focus on work activities, where the use of headphones has become an opportunity of great value, to be able to keep the attention in your work that you carry out.

