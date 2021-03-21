A movie you can watch if you liked Love Alarm

Did you like Love Alarm? So… take a look at “The Frequency of Love”.

This weekend the second season of the hit South Korean Netflix series, Love Alarm, premiered, which we already told you about here at Geekzilla.tech.

During its opening week, Love Alarm 2 is in the top 10 of the most viewed on the platform in several countries, including Mexico.

If you enjoyed Love Alarm and now you don’t know what to see, go ahead and watch The Frequency of Love, a 2019 South Korean romantic film, directed by Jung Ji-woo and starring Kim Go-eun (Goblin) and Jung Hae-in (Bass). The rain).

This story begins in 1994 and introduces us to Hyun-woo (Jung Hae-in), a shy young man who just got out of a juvenile detention center who gets a job at the bakery run by Eun-ja (Kim Guk-hee) and Mi-soo (Kim Go-eun), a young student.

At first Mi-soo and Hyun-woo are distant, but little by little they begin to develop feelings for each other, and this is how the romance between these two characters begins.

Set during a time of transition in Korean society, generated by the financial crisis of the 90s, the film presents its characters in everyday and realistic situations as well as a romance, with encounters and disagreements, which unfolds throughout of several years.

With good chemistry between its protagonists and a soundtrack that not only accompanies the story but also helps to tell it.

This movie is a very good option if you have little time this weekend and want to see a romantic drama.

Kim Go-eun and Jung Hae-in.

So snuggle up, pop the popcorn, and enjoy The Frequency of Love, available on Netflix.