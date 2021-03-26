a movie worthy of the MonsterVerse

The MonsterVerse, the latest film saga about two classic titans, reaches a certain climax with Godzilla vs. Kong (2021), the fourth film, directed by American Adam Wingard. And with it, Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. are cured in health: whether it achieves an obvious critical and public success or not, praise it or destroy it and triple its budget at the world box office or its final collection is discreet, can perfectly serve as the culmination of this franchise of odes to the most animal destruction. Not surprisingly, the producers have not yet planned a continuation pending their performance.

It does not seem that the group of professional critics are giving him many blowjobs like those seen on screen during the almost two hours that it lasts. In general, Godzilla vs. Kong is a decent movie. We can say without hesitation that its dramatic scope exceeds that of the less memorable Godzilla (Gareth Edwards, 2014) Y Godzilla: King of the Monsters (Michael Dougherty, 2019), which are limited to entertaining without real character development or quibbles like that, typical of a more in-depth artistic interest. And it only remains to know if viewers are willing to facilitate at least one other sequel.

‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘: always worthy, never commendable

Warner Bros.

What’s more, much to the joy of Adam Wingard, It is far from other skids of his, such as Pop Skull, Sick (2007), A horrible way to die (2010), Autoerotic (2011), Blair Witch (2016) and, oh, Death Note (2017). I mean, we tell it among his most dignified contributions to this of the seventh art, along with You are the next (2011) and The Guest (2014). In its clear humility as a strictly commercial product, without the degree of jewel; let’s not believe something different. In fact, it stands flawlessly behind Kong: Skull Island (Jordan Vogt-Roberts, 2017), of his stylistic daring and intensity.

You have to understand that the decisions for which Godzilla vs. Kong surpasses the other two films about the gigantic dinosaur, they are not particularly related to the audiovisual apparatus; just why Kong: Skull Island stands out against those of Gareth Edwards, Michael Dougherty and Adam Wingard. What the latter gives us here is an absolute cleanliness in planning and assembly, a bomb-proof efficiency in seeking his irreproachable popcorn goals, tested in Hollywood for decades of ephemeral shows in the memory of the public. Always worthy and defensible, but never commendable.

Touch the potato and turn the viewer on fire

Warner Bros.

And it doesn’t outperform them because of it because Godzilla and King of the Monsters are from the same school. Nor by the interpretations of its cast, which meets without blemishes but without brillianceFrom Rebecca Hall (The Final Trick) as Ilene Andrews, Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies) as Nathan Lind and Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) as Madison Russell again to Brian Tyree Henry (Joker) as Bernie Hayes , Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2) in the shoes of Josh Valentine, Demián Bichir (The Hateful Eight) and Eiza González (Baby Driver) as the insubstantial Walter and Maya Simmons.

Nor for Tom Holkenborg’s (Mad Max: Fury Road) thunderously appropriate soundtrack for Godzilla vs. Kong. So we must admit that the key to his slight superiority is in the correct script of Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok) and Max Borenstein (The Terror), who had already signed those of the first two films and made contributions to the history of the third. . Because this time the way they humanize Kong – impossible thing with the other titan – emotionally bonding with little Jia (Kaylee Hottle) we get the potato; and the final twists of the colossal fight, with the power of myths, get us on fire.

