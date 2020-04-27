Two policemen were wounded this Monday, one of them seriously, when being run over voluntarily in the city of Colombes, on the outskirts of Paris, by a motorist who was arrested shortly thereafter.

Sources of the Police Prefecture, who did not want to rule on a possible terrorist motivation that will correspond to determine the Prosecutor’s Office, explained to Efe that one of the two policemen was seriously injured.

The events occurred in the afternoon when motorized agents of the National Police carried out a joint control with the Municipal Police of Colombes.

A black BMW swooped down on the cops and ran after them on the run., but the driver could be arrested soon after by municipal agents.

Judicial sources quoted by the channel “France 3” indicated that he is a 29-year-old man residing in Colombes who had a history of violence that goes back ten years, although it is not signed by the secret services.

The station “France Info” referred to other police sources, according to which the attacker carried a letter in the vehicle in which he alluded to his action, as well as a knife.

The National Antiterrorist Prosecutor’s Office is analyzing the case, although at the moment the competent one is the Office of the Nanterre.

The department of Hauts de Seine where these events occurred, northwest of Paris, is the same one where on Saturday of last week there was an accident of a motorist who collided with a camouflaged police car, and which was at the origin of several days of low intensity disturbances in the following days.

About the accident, they quickly ran versions on social networks in which the police forces were accused of having caused it, something that the police have flatly denied.

