A motorist dies in Toledo after colliding with a deer

A man of about 30 years of age has died this afternoon in the Toledo town of Azután (Toledo) when the motorcycle he was driving crashed against a deer.

Sources from the 112 emergency and emergency service have reported that the accident took place around 7:17 p.m. on the regional highway CM-4104, three kilometers from the town of Azután, in the direction of Aldeanueva de Barbarroya.

The young man has died on the spot and an emergency doctor, who has been unable to do anything to save his life, a basic life support ambulance and agents of the Civil Guard have traveled to the scene of the accident.