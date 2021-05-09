A Mother’s Day with more proximity and greater commercial expectations in NYC



Dominican Dilcia Peña printed T-shirts to celebrate her mother’s health and existence.

Photo: Fernando Martínez / Impremedia

In the spring of 2020 the Dominican Dilcia Peña couldn’t even get close to her mother Olga Navarro, 83, when the COVID-19 pandemic made family reunions completely impossible. And even more with the older adults.

This Sunday, with the vaccines on stage and eager to celebrate your mother’s existence and health, the islander resident of Upper Manhattan arranged a reunion with her five sisters and her nephews. To do this, he stamped t-shirts with a beautiful picture of his mom, to pay homage this time with closeness and affection to what they consider to be the “queen” of the large family.

“We Dominicans celebrate twice. Because on the island, Mother’s Day is officially the fourth Sunday in May. But those of us who live here in this country adapt. Then we honor and celebrate on both dates. This year is very significant, because it is a reunion and it is a great privilege to have her close to us, ”says Peña.

Since 1914, when Mother’s Day began to be officially celebrated every second Sunday in May, in this country the date is defined by a barrage of offers in stores and restaurants to honor mothers. But last year marked by the coronavirus, social distancing and many fears, no major celebrations took place in a city, which was also totally commercially closed.

Like Dilcia’s family, most decided in 2020 to avoid merge into hugs and limit yourself to remote calls and greetings only.

Eli Albadalejo is looking forward to selling the details for the mothers in Inwood. (Photo: F. Martínez)

Business expectation

This year with the Big Apple marked by decrees of flexibility, expansion of the restaurant capacity and the commercial reopening, the official commemoration of the maternal bond, although far from normal, generates other expectations

The merchant Puerto Rican Eli Albadalejo, who sells in Inwood, in Upper Manhattan, special details for the mother, related that in the prelude to this celebration the “Commercial movement” has been in your case “very slow”.

“Even with the vaccines, there are many people who still prefer not to have big celebrations. Many of our families are just beginning to recover from months of unemployment. Obviously there is not that much money. But we hope that at the last minute as traders we can win something ”, stressed Eli.

Mother’s Day prior to the pandemic, that is, in 2019, according to an analysis of ‘Prosper Insights & Analytics’ the highest spending spike in 16 years was recorded nationwide, on gifts such as flowers, jewelry and greeting cards, which constituted a record of $ 25,000 million.

The Dominican José Veloz since last Thursday offers in the corner of the 165th Street and St Nicholas Avenue a variety of special flower arrangements for this occasion, he was optimistic about sales this year.

“As nothing could be done last year and things are slowly returning to normal, we have faith that this year we will do better. Already today (Thursday) I have sold seven arrangements and many people asking prices. Moms are very important in our families, ”said the merchant.

But there are those who see this celebration from another point of view. The Colombian Desiré Santos, 55-year-old Queens resident who is mother and grandmother, observes that the pandemic has been changing the meaning of all these celebrations, which in his opinion have their origin in “something purely commercial ”.

“With a virus that is still here and we do not know which direction it will take, without vaccines or with vaccines, I think we should love each other more every day. I have never been a follower of these festivities, not even from christmas, but the pandemic reminds us that we must honor our loved ones as much as we can, “says the immigrant.

José Veloz started selling special arrangements for mothers in Washington Heights. (Photo: F. Martínez)

Just from this weekend thousands of restaurants in the Big Apple will be able to reach 75% of their interior capacity on one of the dates with the highest demand for feeders in the city.

“We are ready to receive many more people. They have invested in security, in that people have their social distance so that they can return to pleasant and safe spaces, “says Yadira Rosario, a worker at the Havana Heights restaurant in Upper Manhattan, one of the more than 25,000 feeders in the city that have reasons to see the future with more optimism, unlike last spring when everything was uncertain.