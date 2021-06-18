A mother in North Carolina would have forced her 4-year-old daughter to stand for days as punishment; minor collapsed and died

A North Carolina mother allegedly forced her 4-year-old daughter to stand up for three consecutive days as punishment, causing the minor to collapse and die of her injuries.

Malikah Bennett, 31, of Charlotte, faces murder and child abuse charges for the death of his daughter Majelic Young last year.

The Fox36 report indicates that the little girl hadn’t been seen since last summer before his body was found in May of this in the courtyard of his house.

The arrest warrant against the woman revealed that Majelic I would have been dead since August 2020.

The victim’s older sister told authorities that Bennett punished Majelic by forcing her to stand in the laundry room for three days in a row.

The mother allegedly did not allow her daughter to sit or rest, leading to her weakening, falling on her back towards the door and hitting her head.

The mother tried to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to the girl without success.

Next, the woman wrapped her daughter’s body in two plastic bags and placed it in the trunk of her SUV without notifying the authorities of her death.

The remains remained in the truck for several days until the suspect buried them in the yard.

Bennett remains in prison at the Mecklenburg County Jail. The expectation is that the woman will plead guilty in the case as part of an agreement with authorities.