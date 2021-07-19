A mother denounces her own son after running away

“Mother courage”. This is how the Ansa news agency refers to the woman who has denounced her son after starring in this one traffic accident in northern Italy the one who fled. The victims are two young men who were riding a motorcycle. One of them suffered minor injuries and the other, the youngest, has suffered the amputation of a leg, as reported by La Gazzetta del Sud.

When his son told him what happened, he did not hesitate to call 911. (Photo: .)

The events occurred this weekend, when the 27-year-old young man “probably” carried out a overtaking in an area with a solid line. That is to say, a prohibited maneuver. Ahead he took two other young people, 20 and 19 years old, who were riding motorcycles. Instead of stopping to help them, he fled the place leaving them there. The oldest of them, who was the one who was driving the two-wheeler, suffered several bruises due to the blows from the fall.

The worst part was taken by the person who was traveling with him, who suffered the amputation of his right leg as a result of the seriousness of the injuries and when the emergency services came to the area to treat him found in cardiac arrest. They managed to revive him and he was rushed to the San Gerardo de Monza Polyclinic, where he is recovering with a reserved prognosis.

Meanwhile, the driver allegedly causing the accident arrived at his home, in the town of Paderno Dugnano, where he met his mother. She saw her son in a state of shock and when asked what had happened, the boy told her that he had had a traffic accident and had fled the area leaving two other boys lying on the ground without helping them.

That’s when The 55-year-old woman phoned Emergencies to report what happened and report that her son was there with her. “My son has just had an accident, but he has run away and is here at home, I imagine they are looking for him,” he said to the person on the other end of the phone. From there they gave notice to the Carabinieri from a nearby police station and this led to the arrest of the student.

According to the Italian news agency Ansa, the young man has been denounced for a crime of very serious injury on the road, a crime of flight after a traffic accident and another of failure to help.

