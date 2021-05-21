A most normal family. Trailer and poster of ‘Sevillanas de Brooklyn’

Filmax presents the trailer and poster for ‘Brooklyn Sevillanas‘, a family comedy directed by Vicente Villanueva (‘ The opposite of love ‘,’ Toc Toc ‘) which will hit Spanish cinemas on August 20.

Produced by Capitn Araa, Pecado Films and 700 AIE turkeys, the film has the participation of RTVE, Canal Sur and Movistar +, the support of the Junta de Andaluca and the financing of the ICAA, ICO and CreaSGR.

Scripted by Juan Apolo and Nacho La Casa, the feature film stars Carolina Yuste (winner of the Goya for best supporting actress for ‘Carmen y Lola’), Sergio Momo (‘lite’), Estefana de los Santos (‘La plague ‘), Manolo Solo (‘ The area ‘), Canco Rodrguez (‘ Brain drain ‘), Mara Alfonsa Rosso (‘ Out in the open ‘) or Adelfa Calvo (‘ The author ‘), among others.

After ‘Ozzy’ and the recent ‘The Plan’, ‘Brooklyn Sevillanas‘is the third feature film produced by Nacho La Casa for Capitn Araa. For this new adventure, La Casa produces together with Jos Alba, from Pecado Films (‘Gernika’, ‘Journey to a mother’s room’).

The film revolves around Ana, a young Sevillian fed up with her family and the troubled neighborhood in which they live. Everything gets worse when his mother, to avoid eviction, decides to trick an agency into taking into her home Ariel Brooklyn, an African-American student from a wealthy family, in exchange for 700 euros.

Despite their differences and the gruesome situations caused by fraud, Ana and Ariel will be forced to live under the same roof. And you know, the friction …

