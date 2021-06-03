A more “mature” Jairo Noriega, for his first title at Villareal

Villareal is still in a state of happiness after the victory of his soccer team in the final of the Europa League. One more groguet will try to emulate his team this Saturday (can be seen through Proximia Boxeo Español) in the city of Castellón. Jairo Noriega (9-0, 2 KO) faces Italian Francesco Barotti (9-1, 1 KO) for the European Union Championship (second continental belt) of flyweight. The fight will finally take place and Noriega has been waiting a lot for this title.

“It was originally scheduled for April 24, 2020, but due to the pandemic it was impossible. Then it was postponed to this year, and it was still against Juan Hinostroza (champion), but his aspiring to the European (against Spanish Ángel Moreno) made me change my rival. This was relatively recently. He was training for a southpaw … they named a German who did not even show up for auction and finally, Barotti. Despite everything, I think it is time to dispute it. It suits me like a glove. Physically I am always fine, but technically time and improvements have passed. You always learn. I consider myself more mature. Technically, I think it is time to show that I can do more things, “says the 28-year-old boxer in an interview on the podcast ‘Boxeo a la Carrera’.

Therefore, Noriega arrives confident. You know that experience is on your side. “He’s only done six round bouts (his last fight was agreed to ten, but he finished it in the sixth), I have done ten. I think that may be key. It always goes ahead and goes from less to more. I also have to watch out for his hands. I think that if the fight is prolonged that will go in my favor. Despite this, I’m going round by round. Trying to win them all, but if I see that he’s in danger … I’ll push. If I can finish before the limit I will“, warns Noriega who dreams of being able to celebrate his belt at the Estadio de la Cerámica together with Villareal’s Europa League.