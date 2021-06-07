a more complex story than it seemed

Cardiovascular diseases stand out as the leading cause of death in the world. And the story of “good and bad cholesterol”, as they are popularly known, plays a significant role. According to the latest data from the American Heart Association, around 18.6 million people died in 2019 for these ailments, among which we find heart attacks and strokes. In Spain alone, more than 120,000 deaths are registered each year from this cause.

The main responsible for the vast majority of cases of cardiovascular diseases is atherosclerosis: the slow and progressive accumulation of cholesterol and other lipids, along with foam cells and other molecules, in the wall of blood vessels that end up blocking the flow of blood . In the more advanced stages, thrombi (blood clots) develop. When the vessel blockage is severe enough, tissues that stop receiving enough blood supply to nourish themselves die.

Although atherosclerosis is a very common pathological mechanism, causing a high number of deaths, many details about how it originates are unknown. It is a very complex process in which a multitude of factors are involved, such as the immune system, the functioning of the blood vessel wall, the action of free radicals, the metabolism of lipids, inflammation, hemodynamic conditions … Even today, many pieces are still missing to understand the puzzle of atherosclerosis.

Before 1950, very little was known about the epidemiology of cardiovascular disease. However, the large Framingham study found that people with higher blood cholesterol levels more often suffered from cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks. It could not be confirmed from this study that it was a phenomenon of cause and effect, but there was a correlation. It was the starting point, along with other studies, that would lead to establishing medical recommendations such as physical exercise, diet and drugs (such as statins) to lower blood cholesterol and thus reduce cardiovascular risk.

Bad cholesterol is not that bad, nor is good cholesterol that good

HDL cholesterol (HDL-C), high-density lipoprotein, and LDL (LDL-C), low-density lipoprotein, have become two of the main markers lipids for cardiovascular risk. They are popularly known as “good and bad cholesterol.” Not only are these values ​​widely used by doctors, but a large part of the general population has internalized basic knowledge about them.

The “good and bad cholesterol” debate

Thus, HDL-C is considered the “good cholesterol” because different studies have observed that moderately high levels are associated with lower risk cardiovascular disease and because these molecules transport cholesterol from the blood to the liver for metabolism. In contrast, LDL-C is considered “bad cholesterol” because it increases this risk, by transporting cholesterol to cells and not being able to remove excess cholesterol in the blood.

Although the levels of total cholesterol and LDL in blood are clearly involved in the processes of atherosclerosis, multiple studies are suggesting that they are not the main cause behind. In other words, these molecules are involved in the progressive accumulation of lipids in blood vessels, but they do not seem to set it in motion and, for now, their exact role is unknown. Furthermore, the most recent findings in recent years are showing us that we have actually demonized LDL-C and idealized HDL-C from simplifications of reality.

For a long time, we have assumed that all LDL-C molecules and all HDL-C molecules had similar functions and features. Only recently has it been observed that, within each group, there are lipoproteins with peculiar characteristics that are different from what we expected. In other words, we’ve been generalizing about the effects of LDL-C and HDL-C for decades. Thus, the story behind these particles is not black or white, but gray.

This could explain why, until now, no drug that increases HDL levels has been successful in protecting against cardiovascular diseases.

Recent research is showing us that the function of HDL-c molecules depends on their size. This explains why people with certain genetic mutations that lead to very high levels of HDL-C (above 150 mg / dL) have, paradoxically, a higher risk of cardiovascular disease. Larger particles do not by themselves have a protective role against cardiovascular diseases. The story changes for a subgroup of smaller particles, as they do have a special ability to transport cholesterol to the liver to eliminate it, which reduces cardiovascular risk.

The drug problem

Photo by Pawel Czerwinski on Unsplash

This could explain why, until now, no drug that increases HDL levels has been successful in protecting against cardiovascular disease. It could also explain why studies find that HDL-C has a U-pattern with respect to cardiovascular mortality. When HDL-C levels in the blood are too low or too high, cardiovascular risk increases. However, when the levels are moderately high, benefits are observed in cardiovascular mortality.

The above discovery is not an unexpected surprise. Years ago, a similar phenomenon was detected with the “bad guy” in the movie: LDL-C. LDL-C molecules are also heterogeneous in their size and this also determines their function. Several studies have found that smaller LDL-C appears to increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. The rest of the larger molecules would hardly contribute to this risk. This could explain why some studies have found that elderly people with high levels of LDL-C had, paradoxically, a longer life expectancy and a lower risk of heart disease.

It is possible that when the scientific knowledge about the effects of different subtypes of HDL-C and LDL-C is more solid, the blood tests that are carried out routinely in clinical practice will also be more accurate to detect their levels. Thus, it could be defined with much greater rigor and certainty whether or not those values ​​recorded by the analytics are worrisome. The complex history of atherosclerosis is far from having come to an end, as multiple chapters have yet to be written. Who knows if, in light of new scientific evidence, the outcome is one that we had never imagined.

