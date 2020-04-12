On a day like today a month ago, the last matches of European competition were played on the old continent. They were some of the Europa League, since not everyone got to play. Teams like Getafe or Sevilla could not measure Inter Milan and Rome respectively due to the coronavirus crisis.

Starting on the 12th, the major leagues in Europe were suspended, except in countries such as Russia or Turkey, which took another week in taking the step of canceling their days. Spain, England, France, Germany … ceased their activity after a day of European competitions, in which Liverpool-Atlético stand out, for example, in which those of Cholo Simeone threw the current champion out of the Champions League in an Anfield where there was no room for a pin.

Practically all the leagues, after a month of stoppage, continue without knowing when they will be able to retake again. It is also unknown when the Champions League and the Europa League will start again, with certainty, although dates are already being considered. In addition, for example, in Spain there are negotiations about the conditions that must be met by the time the footballers put their boots back on.

That afternoon-night of the Europa League, the last one in which there was soccer, the spectators could enjoy goals like the Manchester United won LASK 0-5, although it was played behind closed doors. Eintracht-Basel, Wolfsburg-Shakhtar and Olympiacos-Wolverhampton also did that day. In fact, There were only two games that Thursday that were played with the public in the stands.

Far from football, there are other competitions that have been canceled entirely. Neither postponement, nor anything. An example is Wimbledon, which will not be held in 2020 and will suffer a cancellation in one of its editions for the first time since World War II.