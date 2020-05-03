© EFE

Over 30 bodies accumulated at the Gerald J. Neufeld Funeral Home in Queens

April has been long. An infinite month starring COVID-19. The virus has claimed dozens of thousands of lives and dreams in a crisis that started months before but it has been lived with greater intensity in these past 30 days of the calendar.

The coronavirus was not the only protagonist. On the other side has been the society that has been told that it has to be physically distanced to prevent the spread of this deadly invisible beast. The confinement in the houses has coincided with the first month of spring and smelling the flowers is harder with a mask that most have become accustomed to out of obligation or precaution.

Others have learned to work from home while others have seen that they are so essential without being fully appreciated. This is particularly the case for much of the immigrant community that in many cases it has remained in the first line of action in the quarantine but has been marginalized with minimal aid to maintain hope. To some extent, the virus has raised the wall within the country.

There are those who can no longer work and count the pennies with an uncertainty that is difficult to keep a cool head when the ‘bills’ accumulate. The great economic gap, the strong inequality, has once again marked the territory between those who lose the most and the least with this crisis.

And there are also those who have not been able to escape the disease in prisons.

This has been the month in which children begin to prepare a show for the end of a course in which this year the curtain will not fall.

The little ones have discovered that the screens of the computer or tablet They are not so much fun anymore because it is the substitution for a class that now leaves all friends on the other end of a call.

It is the first whole month that history will tell if it was an experiment or a first step in a change of lifestyle that it is no longer sustainable due to the many cracks in a social, economic and also environmental system through which we traveled.

There is a lot of concern about the present while looking askance at a future with hope or desolation, two feelings that have been found a lot in this traumatic month with which you will continue to live for a long time because there is no transition to what unknown without pain, nostalgia or restlessness.

We leave you on these pages with a summary reminder emphasizing the figures (many of them still estimated) of what has been a month that could have been a year, or more, in terms of information. A document to remember a different, disturbing April, with many sorrows, fewer joys and one that society united daily, despite the prescribed distance, to thank so many essential people for it.

© Provided by El Diario

Morgan Dean-McMillan prepares the body of a COVID-19 victim at a Maryland morgue./ ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / .)

More than 63,100 is the official death toll from the coronavirus nationwide with the highest number recorded in April in New York State. Up to 18,000 people have lost their lives in this state due to a disease of which not all their faces are known yet but above all affects the respiratory system.

The so-called hospital income curve has flattened in many areas of the country, and it certainly is in New York.

On April 8, 799 people died in just 24 hours in this state, and on the 30th, 289 died.

There are estimates, based on the variation in average deaths in the country, that suggest that these figures could be higher.

In the absence of having tested a large part of the population that has had more or less acute symptoms, it is counted that 1,075,600 people have been infected throughout the country until the end of April. Again New York registered the worst statistic with 310,839 people affected.

Communities of color have been the most affected by both infections and deaths.

Living and working on the front lines of the pandemic in addition to the high population density in the areas where they live and the lack of health insurance as well as the fears of those who are undocumented to ask for help have left fertile ground for the virus.

© Provided by El Diario

Armed protesters participate in the “American Patriot Rally” to protest in Michigan against the governor’s decision to maintain quarantine./ JEFF KOWALSKY / . via .

There were 9 out of 10 people, the proportion of Americans who stayed in their homes throughout April, due to quarantine orders in most states. “Closure”, “great pause” “confinement” or simply confinement have been the ways in which a directive has been known whose mission has been to stop massive contagion.

Of the 50 states in the country, 26 had total closure orders, as was the case of New York, 17 of them had partial closings and seven more issued quarantine orders.

The confinement has been much smoother than in China or in European countries such as Spain and Italy, but attempts have been made to observe safety distances in supermarkets and on walks (with more or less success). Schools, universities, department stores and other non-essential stores, gyms, cinemas, theaters and museums have been closed. In the case of schools, they have remained food distribution centers for those who need this help.

On May 1, containment measures were lifted in at least 10 states and next week the same will be done in 32 others, neither New York nor California are among these for today. They will try to maintain social distances and in many cases the end is staggered and with transitions.

In most states, confinement has posed strong economic challenges due to the closure of businesses, but also political tensions, some of them channeled by far-right groups that have described this strategy advised by doctors as an attack on individual freedom.

In states such as Michigan or Colorado, scenes have been seen starring some citizens who claimed their individual rights against nurses who defended the collectives. In Michigan there have also been citizens protesting dressed as if they were a militia and armed as such at the door of the cameras that represent the democracy of the state.

© Shutterstock

CARES Act makes financing for partially forgivable loans available to small businesses to mitigate the consequences of the coronavirus./Shutterstock

Congress has reached various aid and support agreements for the general economy, as well as for businesses and households that total just over $ 2.6 trillion ($ 2.6 trillion). The Families First, the Cares Act and the second round of this Act, are stabilization plans that have not been able to avoid a sharp contraction in the economy, which was 4.8% in the first quarter of the year, when the coronavirus tsunami started reach the US.

The longest expansion in history has come to an end.

Measures to ensure the payment of sick leave, rescue entire sectors affected to the point of viability such as airlines or Boeing itself. And low-interest and partially or totally forgivable credits for companies with 500 or fewer workers managed by the SBA.

The money – a total of almost $ 660,000 million – that has been dedicated to these loans called PPP, has been insufficient, has barely reached Latino companies, and yet large companies have had access to them. Some of them have returned it.

An important part of the aid has been sending checks for a maximum of $ 1,200 per adult taxpayer and $ 500 per child to families with valid social security. Undocumented immigrants who pay their taxes with ITIN and who are not vetoed for their status contribute to the public coffers, have not received a penny. Neither do American families in which one of their members does not have social security. States like California are helping with certain amounts to these families left aside by the Federal Government.

Some states have implemented tenant protection measures, stopping evictions, and banks are negotiating with the mortgaged reliefs to avoid a financial crisis that will start again in the housing sector, in addition to leaving millions of people homeless.

Added to this is the work of the Federal Reserve, which not only lowered interest rates in March, but has also launched debt repurchase and loan measures estimated to be around $ 8 trillion ($ 8 trillion). Its president, Jerome Powell, says that more has to be done fiscally, that is, he sent the ball to the roof of Congress and the Government to think of more spending.

Because despite all the money that has been launched, the crisis is such that there is a wave of bankruptcies, some of well-known names and companies with many roots in the country.

In addition, states, where much tax revenue is not expected, are also clamoring for aid.

© Provided by El Diario

A ‘Forgotten Harvest’ volunteer distributes food in a mobile pantry in Detroit, Michigan, a need that grows with the massive new unemployment./Gregory Shamus / .

In the weeks ending April, more than 20 million people successfully applied for unemployment insurance. If you add the two weeks of March in which the mass layoffs began with the first closings of activity and the confinements, more than 30 million people asked for this aid.

More people need them, but not everyone has been able to complete the administrative processes to collect this aid, and therefore they are not in the official figures. Furthermore, undocumented immigrants are not eligible for these insurances that cover income due to lack of work.

The Cares Act provided that until July $ 600 more per week than traditionally provided by this unemployment insurance could be collected. Many people have been losing these amounts for weeks because of the inability to advance their request.

The April unemployment rate will be known next week but in March it reached 4.4% (compared to 3.5% in February) and it is estimated that it will reach two percentage points throughout the second quarter.

© Provided by El Diario

The brokerage of the New York Stock Exchange is already done electronically and there are no longer traders in the room./ EFE / EPA / JUSTIN LANE

That was the rise of the S&P 500 index, one of the most comprehensive on the US Stock Market, in the darkest month in decades.

A month was not short of terrible news. Death, stoppage of activity, unemployment, bankruptcies, strong public and private deficits as well as a considerable increase in public debt. Oil in a historic session became priceless, trading below zero dollars. However the stock went up.

The Dow Jones and S&P 500 had their best comeback since 1987 according to the Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq has been the best route since 2000 and an unmatched April at other times. Even the Russell 2000 (of small caps) had benefits.

The first to be surprised are analysts and economists at the disconnection with reality. BusinessWeek headline Bloomberg added a sarcastic tone: Wall street bets that this crisis will make the rich richer.

If the crisis resembles the Great Recession of 2008 it is possible. If it looks like the Great Depression, the result was the opposite.

Information prepared by: Ana B. Nieto, Ramón Frisneda, Luis Cañarte.