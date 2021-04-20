A monster named Jokic – AS.com

DETROIT PISTONS 109 – 105 CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

Frank Jackson contributed 20 points, including a tie-breaking series in the final minute, and allowed the Pistons to beat the Cavaliers in the losing Central Division team. Jackson was fouled in his basket with 29 seconds left. He missed the free throw, but the Cavaliers couldn’t secure the rebound. Josh Jackson sacked it and then scored, leaving a 107-103 run with 16.5 seconds remaining, giving the Cavaliers their fifth loss in their last six games. Saddiq Bey, one of three rookies the Pistons started the game with, scored 20 points and also helped to the victory. Bey made his first six triples, all in the first quarter. He had a 12-0 personal streak on four baskets from outside the perimeter during a 21-3 opening streak that gave Detroit a 32-9 lead. Cleveland was outscored 30-6 on triples in the first half, but cut the halftime deficit to 62-53. Collin Sexton scored 28 points and Darius Garland added another 23 points for the Cavaliers. The Cavaliers’ short men scored the team’s final 20 points, but the loss pushed them further away from the fight for a berth in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

BOSTON CELTICS 96 – 102 CHICAGO BULLS

Nikola Vucevic re-established his presence in the paint by scoring 29 points with 9 rebounds, which helped the Bulls beat Boston. The great defense the Bulls played also helped them clinch their second straight win and put them 24-33 that keeps them hoping to fight for the Eastern Conference playoffs. Coby White had 19 points and 7 assists that also helped the Bulls break Boston’s six-game win streak., the highest of the season. Chicago has won its last two games since a five-game losing streak and leads the Toronto Raptors in their fight for 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings. Both victories came without Zach LaVine, who remained in the Covid-19 health and safety protocols for the third consecutive game. But they repeated a good defense by keeping each of their last two rivals below 100 points. Boston led by 12 points in the second quarter, but struggled to execute down the stretch and finished with 17 turnovers. Jaylen Brown, who returned to the Celtics after missing Saturday’s game against the Warriors, reached 23 points as the leading scorer.. While Jayson Tatum registered the first triple-double of his career with 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. But he only made 3 of 17 shots from the field, which in the end did not make him a winning factor. The Celtics played without Kemba Walker (non-Covid-19 disease) and Marcus Smart (non-Covid-19 disease), plus Evan Fournier (Covid-19 health and safety protocols) and Robert Williams (knee pain). left).

PHILADELPHIA SIXERS 96 – 107 GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

INDIANA PACERS 94 – 109 SAN ANTONIO SPURS

Derrick White and Jakob Poeltl combined with 41 points leading the Spurs attack that beat the Pacers on the road for their second straight win. White scored 16 of his 25 points in the first quarter, while Poeltl finished with 16 points and 7 rebounds.. Drew Eubanks equaled his career record with (13) rebounds, while Dejounte Murray had 11 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists. Another point guard, Malcolm Brogdon, and Caris LeVert each scored 18 points as leaders of Indiana, which has lost three straight games. The Pacers did not have Domantas Sabonis with a sore back, or Myles Turner, who was injured in his right foot. Nor was TJ Warren, who will miss the rest of the season with a stress fracture to his left foot.. Turner’s replacement, Goga Bitadze, 21, also did not finish the game due to a sprained left ankle.

MIAMI HEAT 113 – 91 HOUSTON ROCKETS

Kendrick Nunn’s great performance gave the Heat victory over the Rockets in Florida. The point guard of the Heat added 30 points (with 12 of 20 in field goals and 6 of 12 in triples), with 7 rebounds and 8 assists, which allowed Erik Spoelstra’s team to add a new victory that places them in seventh position in the Eastern Conference, to a single game of the Knicks, who occupy the sixth place that allows to avoid the play-in. In addition to Nunn, four other local players had double digits in scoring, highlighting the contribution of Duncan Robinson and Goran Dragic, who went to 19 points each. In the Rockets, who have no aspirations between now and the end of the season, there were five others who went over ten, and the top scorers were Christian Wood and Kevin Porter Jr., with 18 points per head.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS 119 – 107 OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

The winning streak continued one more day with the Wizards after Bradley Beal contributed 30 points and Davis Bertans scored 6 3-pointers on his return from paternity leave that he celebrated with his team’s victory over the Thunder. Bertans, who missed the previous two games while his wife gave birth to a son, finished with 21 points while hitting 6 of 12 3-point attempts. The Wizards (24-33) have won five straight games, equaling a season record., and seven of eight to return to contention for the playoffs in the Eastern Conference. Russell Westbrook had 13 points, 11 rebounds and 17 assists, in what was his 26th triple-double this season, even though he still struggled on shots to the field after missing 13 of 18 from the field, including 6 of 7 triples. But Westbrook, who missed nine straight shots in the second half, broke it with a 3-pointer that gave the Wizards the partial lead of nine points and 3:47 left to secure their victory. Westbrook now has 172 triple-doubles as a professional and is just nine off the all-time record. which is held by the legendary Oscar Robertson (181). Raúl Neto started the Wizards and contributed six points by scoring 2 of 3 shots from the field, missed a 3-point attempt, and hit 2-2 from the personnel line in the 28 minutes he played. Neto also had a presence in the inside game with four rebounds, distributed another four assists, stole a ball and lost three. Darius Bazley scored a career-best 26 points as leader of the Thunder, who extended their losing streak to 11 consecutive losses, the worst of the season. The Oklahoma team has lost 14 of 15 games since Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s injury.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS 127 – 128 PHOENIX SUNS (OT)

Devin Booker hit a free throw with 0.3 seconds left in overtime to give the Suns a win on the road and in overtime against the Bucks. After Khris Middleton tied the score with a triple and 22.1 seconds left, Jae Crowder made a pass to Booker, who tried to free himself for a shot while being chased by Jrue Holiday.. When Booker finally fired a shot from in front of the painting, before the horn sounded, PJ Tucker walked up to him too. Tucker was cited for the foul. Booker scored the first free throw for his 24th point of the night, team-leading, amid a chorus of boos from the Milwaukee crowd. Booker missed the second shot, but the horn sounded before the Bucks could make any shots. Chris Paul posted a double-double of 22 points, 7 rebounds and 13 assists, which opened a five-game road trip in which they faced five of the top six teams in the Eastern Conference standings. Paul increased his career total assists to 10,145 to overtake the legendary Magic Johnson (10,141) for fifth place in NBA history. Mikal Bridges had 21 points and the Bahamian center Deandre Ayton was in charge of being the leader of the interior game with a double-double of 20 points, 13 rebounds -12 defensive-, and gave two assists, which also helped the Suns triumph ( 41-16), who remain leaders in the Pacific Division and second in the Western Conference. The Suns returned to star in another comeback by overcoming a deficit of nine points they had in the fourth period. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists that could not prevent the defeat of the Bucks (35-22), followed by leaders of the Central Division and third in the Eastern Conference. Middleton finished with 26 points and Holiday reached 25 with the Bucks, who have lost five straight at home.

DENVER NUGGETS 139 – 137 MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES (OT)

Nikola Jokic scored 47 points, including a 3-pointer from the lead late in the second overtime, and the Nuggets completed the comeback to win the Grizzlies. Jokic reached a double-double by capturing 15 rebounds and 8 assists, being the great star of the Nuggets (37-20), who won the third consecutive game and remain third in the Western Conference. Will Barton scored 28 points and Michael Porter Jr. another 21 that helped the Nuggets overcome the losses they presented in their roster. The starting point guard position was occupied by Facundo Campazzo, who played 35 minutes and contributed 3 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists, in addition to stealing 2 balls. Memphis was also without the starters, Dillon Brooks due to a sore left thigh and Jonas Valanciunas, who suffered a concussion Saturday night. JMorant achieved a double-double of 36 points and 12 assists, leading the Grizzlies (29-27), who are second in the Southwest Division and eighth in the Western Conference. De’Anthony Melton added 25 points as the Grizzlies’ sixth player and Grayson Allen added 24, but missed the decisive shots that could have given the Memphis team victory, which lost for the second time in their last eight road games.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS 97 – 111 UTAH JAZZ

