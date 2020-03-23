A monologue to laugh at the apocalypse | TV

Humor largely depends on the context and codes shared between the joker and the listener. It is easier to laugh if we are with friends than alone, for example. We also tend to laugh more at a bar than at a work meeting. Sometimes this context changes without us being able to do anything about it: a joke that seemed funny to us twenty years ago may be now macho.

A recent case showing the importance of context in humor is the new monologue by humorist Marc Maron, released on March 10 on Netflix. The special was recorded last year and the release date was decided in advance. Same as the title: End Times Fun, “fun for the end of the world.” Maron refers to climate change and not to any virus. And in reality the world is not ending (hopefully). But looking at it, we can’t help but think that all the American jokes refer, in one way or another, to the coronavirus.

If the monologue had been released a few weeks ago, this context would have been different: we would talk about the weather and Maron, a comedian with three decades of experience who has also participated in the Netflix series Glow, and in Joker, where he played one from the producers of the Robert De Niro show. He is especially known for his podcast, WTF, which he has recorded since 2009 and which has been visited by people like Barack Obama and, more recently, John Goodman and Ronan Farrow, for giving a couple of examples.

In his latest podcast, broadcast on Monday, Maron explained that the coincidence of his monologue with the coronavirus pandemic had been “a tragic coincidence” and assured that he would like to be able to say that the disease was false and that everything had been a trick to promote the special one. And he added that at least he was glad that it could bring “some consolation.”

Despite the fact that it is only a coincidence (or another sign that the end is near), it is inevitable that we see the monologue in another way, from what we said about the context. In fact, Maron’s special touches on some themes that may be very close to us right now. For example, it talks about our fears and how we sometimes confront them with religion, praying to Jesus, superfoods or Iron Man, depending on our beliefs.

The comedian does not explicitly say so, but humor is also a way of dealing with these fears and the uncertainty we are going through. It allows us to put our helplessness in perspective, for example, but it also helps us to make self-criticism. Along these lines, Maron jokes about our attitude towards the environment: “We did everything we could …”. And then add: “We took our own bags to the supermarket … And yes, that’s it.” Right now, the situation is strange because there is not much we can do, beyond washing our hands and staying home, if we can. But even so, that is difficult. It is as if it were not with us. As Maron says at another time, we would not take the end of the world seriously even if the sky was on fire.

There is quite a bit of humor about the apocalypse. For example, the movies Spree to the End and Welcome to the End of the World, in which the end of humanity is lived with a lot of alcohol and not in pajamas and on the sofa, like now. But perhaps the closest thing to the post-apocalyptic world that would await us if we truly lived through the end times would be Last Man on Earth. In this series starring Will Forte, a virus devastates most of humanity. The most capable do not survive, those who in The Walking Dead know how to kill zombies, repair trucks and build cabins. Only those who, by genetic lottery, turn out to be immune to the virus are still alive. The only thing that Forte knows how to do is steal sports cars, sneak into mansions and take the alcohol that remains in supermarkets. Without even carrying your own bag.

Maron’s jokes and what we are experiencing right now are also reminiscent of Vittorio de Sica’s The Universal Judgment. In this 1961 film, a voice rises from the sky and announces that the final judgment will take place shortly. In the film, there are those who ignore this voice, who believe that it is another advertisement for toothpaste and, when the trial really begins, who is dedicated to selling amulets.

Despite dealing with the end of humanity, Maron’s monologue is far from pessimistic. Let’s see, the world ends and cooking with more turmeric is not going to save our lives, but its jokes, besides being funny, are strangely comforting. Compared to the apocalypse, our mistakes are small and it may really make no difference whether you are a Catholic or a huge fan of Marvel movies. In the end, what matters is enjoying the small satisfactions of life, like those last delirious and tremendous fifteen final minutes of the monologue, in which Maron fantasizes with the divine judgment of Mark Pence, vice president of the United States.

We won’t be spoiling, but it’s a happy ending where love wins. Although some will prefer Marvel’s.