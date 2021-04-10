A monkey tears a finger off a 19-month-old boy in a zoo in Portugal

A 19-month-old boy was bitten this Friday by a monkey at the Santo Inácio Zoo, Vila Nova de Gaia (near Porto), when the little one was feeding him. The boy lost his finger in the attack.

As reported by the Observador newspaper, the zoo’s management said in a statement that it notified the local health authorities to help the child and they verified the circumstances of the accident, “having verified that the safety rules had been broken, since the animal he was being fed by visitors. “

The accident happened at 11 a.m. when the boy visited the zoo with his family and I was giving peanuts to a monkey, who ended up being bitten on the tip of a finger, after which he was “treated immediately”.

According to the police report, the boy was playing next to the monkey’s cage when the ape attacked him and pulled his finger. The firefighters and the police of the parish of Avintes were notified, and it was they who managed to enter the cage and retrieve the minor’s finger.

The minor was transferred to the São João Hospital in Porto and, according to a hospital source, was treated by specialists in Orthopedics, Pediatric Surgery and Plastic Surgery, who have successfully rebuilt the finger and he is expected to be discharged soon.