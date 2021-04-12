A monkey plays Pong with his mind thanks to Neuralink

The chip Neuralink Elon Musk’s has allowed a monkey to play Pong only with your mind. The next will be humans.

What the latest version of the chip has given of itself

Neuralink scientists implanted chips of this brain-machine interface on both sides of the brain of the nine-year-old macaque named Pager. Then he learned how to play this simple Atari video game (Pong, released in 1972) with a joystick. The device recorded information about the neurons that fired while he played, learning to predict the movements he would make. Once the Neuralink device learned enough, the joystick was removed and the monkey was able to continue playing solely with the interface implanted in its brain.

Previous research had shown how these brain-machine interfaces can be used to control drones, prosthetics and tablets, simply by recording and transmitting the user’s brain activity indicating their intentions. However, all these brain implants required to be connected to computer systems to provide the necessary bandwidth for the signals to be transmitted.

Without cables

In essence, these chips consist of sets of electrodes that record patterns of neural activity, which can then be decoded and converted into input commands for various devices. The specific goal of Neuralink, and of many researchers in the field, is develop a completely wireless version, which would allow all kinds of benefits for humans.

As the narrator of the accompanying video explains, the Neuralink device was first implanted in Pager’s brain about six weeks before it was recorded.. The device, consisting of 1,024 electrodes, monitors spikes in electrical impulses generated by neurons within Pager’s motor cortex, which is the part of the brain responsible for planning and executing movements. More specifically, the Neuralink connected to the hand and arm regions of the animal’s motor cortex, allowing it to create a detailed picture of the activity patterns associated with joystick movement. The data was transmitted every 25 milliseconds via Bluetooth to the decoding software.