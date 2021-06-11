a monitor with 4K and 165 Hz

The South Korean company has announced the launch of the LG UltraGear 27GP950, a computer monitor for games that stands out for its high resolution and refresh rate.

LG says its new monitor is “perfect” for next-generation PC video games and consoles. And the truth is that the company deploys technology with this model, not for nothing is – along with Samsung – the world leader in display screens.

LG UltraGear 27GP950 mounts a panel with technology Nano-IPS that covers the entire color gamut so as not to lose detail and to enjoy a viewing experience with the truest and purest colors. Thus, the panel shows a range of shades above 98% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum.

With a diagonal of 27 inches, the most interesting comes from its native resolution 4K (3840 x 2160 pixels), its response time of 1 millisecond and its refresh rate that rises to 144 Hz and it can even be overclocked to 165 Hz. As we said this week at the presentation of the new Acer Predators, it is the highest refresh rate achieved by the industry for 4K monitors.

The monitor supports AMD FreeSync image synchronization technology and is also compatible with NVIDIA G-Sync. It has an ergonomic base that allows the regulation of the height and the inclination to adapt to the preferred position of each user.

In connectivity, the latest version of the interface stands out HDMI 2.1. In addition to a Display Port and a USB port hub with three ports, a headphone output and a backlight LED ring that puts the icing on the cake by illuminating the monitor according to the colors of the effects that appear on the monitor.

LG UltraGear 27GP950, price and availability

LG focuses this monitor on any user, amateur or professional, passionate about gaming, both on PCs and consoles. Its official recommended price is 899 euros. It is available on the manufacturer’s website.