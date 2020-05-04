The start of the virtual version of the veteran New York Guitar Festival is one of the plans that this eighth Monday of confinement offers you, in which you can also enjoy Fernán Gómez’s version of “The Revenge of Don Mendo”, of a Design masterclass or museum from the living room.

– Great guitarists honor Reverend Gary Davis

Starting at 10 pm in Spain, you can enjoy the start of the virtual version of the veteran New York Guitar Festival, which will run until May 15 and will be dedicated to the Rev. Gary Davis, a guitarist who made a living playing on the streets of Harlem.

The event, titled “Reverend Gary Davis: In Search of the Harlem Street Singer,” will include performances by Bill Frisell, Rosanne Cash, Fantastic Negrito, and Larkin Poe, among many others.

In addition, starting at 11 at night, there will be an opportunity to enjoy the British Foals’ “Listening Party” through their Twitter channel and The National live on YouTubue.

– Flixolé brings you “La venganza de Don Mendo” by Fernán Gómez.

The authentic story of “The revenge of Don Mendo”, which was directed and starred by a hilarious Fernando Fernán Gómez can be seen within the “Medieval Spain” tab offered by the Spanish film platform Flixolé

– “Billions” returns to Movistar Series.

The rivalry between Bobby Axelrod and Chuck Rhoades is rekindled in the fifth season of “Billions”, which arrives this Monday on the Movistar Series.

While both protagonists are threatened personally, both by the weight of their decisions and by new enemy faces, Chuck tries to focus on his career doing what he knows best: seek justice and end Ax, although his renewed obsession with Bobby is it could backfire on him.

– Take the Metropolitan Museum of Art to your living room.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York is 150 years old and it’s time to visit it, even if it’s from your living room. The museum has a tool, “The timeline of art history” (https://www.metmuseum.org/toah/), which allows you to consult around 8,000 art objects in its collection and relate them to essays and chronologies .

It has also released a part of its art catalogs to encourage reading during the confinement and offers the possibility of virtual guided tours of its main rooms such as the magnificent space of the Dendur tempo (https://www.metmuseum.org).

– Take advantage of a new fashion “masterclass”.

The European Institute of Design of Madrid (IED Madrid) continues during the month of May with its programming of free virtual events.

Today, Monday, May 4, at 6:30 p.m., Elena Juárez, digital artist and teacher of technology and interactivity at the IED Madrid, will offer the “masterclass”: Interactive design, an introduction to Touchdesigner.

An opportunity to make code-generated designs reactive to an audio or some external device with the Touchdesigner program, explaining its interface and simple basic parameters for making interactive compositions. Juárez will also take a tour of generative art and its references.

– Be a congressman of San Sebastián Gastronomika.

Not everyone has the opportunity to attend the most veteran gastronomic congress in Spain, San Sebastián Gastronomika. So far, since the organization has launched an appetizer of its next edition through webinars in which some of the 50 best chefs in the world will participate, from which there are always things to learn.

If you like gastronomy, you will enjoy talks and interactive workshops on this Gastronomika Live, for which you must register on the website www.sansebastiangastronomika.com. The inauguration, this Monday at 10:30 am by the Argentine Mauro Colagreco, whose Mirazur (France) tops the list of the 50 Best Restaurants in the World.