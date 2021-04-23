A modified Volkswagen ID.4 will race in the rally of Mexico

This weekend, the Volkswagen ID.4 will test its off-road capability. A modified version of the electric SUV of the German brand will participate in the NORRA Mexican 1000 2021, a race that will be held in Baja California from April 25 to 29.

The Volkswagen crossover will be present at the rally with an edition specially prepared for the occasion. The rear wheel drive vehicle will maintain the electric motor with power equivalent to just over 200 hp and the 82 kWh battery pack, as it arrives from the factory.

Where the Volkswagen ID.4 will change will be in the suspension, modified to withstand punishment over a distance of more than 1,800 kilometers. The radiator was also raised to improve the angles of attack and 18-inch wheels with special tires were incorporated.

Inside, the Volkswagen ID.4 adapted for the NORRA Mexican 1000 was stripped of several features that are in the street version. Just to mention one example, the HVAC system was removed. Racing seats, a roll cage and screens were also placed to monitor important information such as the temperature of the batteries. In addition, the bodywork was reinforced to better withstand the demands of the terrain.

All modifications on the electric SUV were made by Rhys Millen Racing, a company dedicated to the preparation of off-road cars. “We have been pleasantly surprised by how well the Volkswagen ID.4 has adapted to the terrain,” Millen said, adding: “It takes a lot of confidence and preparation to present a production car on the starting line of a race like this. especially an electric one like the ID.4 ”.

Tanner Foust will command the Volkswagen ID.4 rally

Credit: Tanner Foust (Facebook)

For this special test, the German automaker chose American Tanner Foust as a driver of the modified Volkswagen ID.4. The driver, recognized for his rallycross experience, will be accompanied by journalist and driver Emme Hall.

Foust, former host of the US version of the TV show Top Gear, highlighted the effort with the company to adapt the Volkswagen ID.4. “We are working closely with Volkswagen engineers to find the right driving style for various types of terrain that offers a balance between speed and battery consumption,” he said.

The NORRA Mexican 1000 rally will be held from Sunday, April 25 to Thursday, April 29. The total route will cover 1836 kilometers, of which more than 1,400 will be on unpaved roads.

