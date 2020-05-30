Although the coronavirus pandemic has already left hundreds of thousands dead worldwide, there are still people who defy the measures imposed by the different governments to try to contain the wave of contagions and avoid sanitary collapse. The behavior of the population is an essential factor in achieving success in the battle against the virus, and many hope that celebrities and influential public figures will be the first to set an example.

But still to this day there are still exceptions in this regard. And one of the last has starred Peruvian model and influencer Shirley Arica, who was arrested last Friday by local police in the San Miguel district of Lima for go to a private party despite the fact that the South American country is in a state of emergency and citizens are obliged to respect the curfew and stay at home. In the house where the event was held, they also found boxes of alcohol and music playing at a thunderous volume.

The lack of the young woman has caused her to be sentenced by the Superior Court of Justice of Callao of Peru to 15 months of preventive sentence of suspended liberty. In addition, the model will have to pay a civil compensation of 1,000 soles (about 270 euros) and a fine of 697 soles (about 187 euros). Several of the attendees to the evening have also passed through the courts, receiving different sentences.

The behavior of the model, well known in her country for her fondness for nights and parties, was exacerbated by the hostile attitude she showed against the agents of the security forces who proceeded to arrest her. As revealed by the Peruvian television program ‘Magaly TV: The Firm’, the young woman came to yell and push the cops when, after arresting her, they tried to take her to the alcohol and toxicological tests.

Arica, 30, began her career in the fashion world in 2007 and later tried her luck in the world of reality TV, participating in season eighteen of the popular dance program ‘The Great Show’. Since I rose to fame, The young woman, who has more than a million followers on Instagram, has become one of the most controversial figures in the show business of her country.