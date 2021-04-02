A model optimizes the conservation of animal genetic resources in Spain

A European research team, led by the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM), has developed a model that optimizes the conservation of the animal genetic resources of Spain from an economic, genetic and logistical point of view. It has achieved this from the census of the last 10 years of all domestic breeds of cattle in Spain and estimating that of the next 60 years.

The model establishes when a point of no return will occur which, if exceeded, will cause an irreparable loss of indigenous animal genetic resources.

The data of the livestock species (cows, sheep, goats, horses, pigs, birds, donkeys) included the number of males and females of each one of them in the last 10 years, their geographical distribution and the geographical location of the main germplasm banks of Spain, together with its financial information regarding the cost of running a germplasm bank (personnel, nitrogen storage, sample collection …).

“With this information we have developed a mathematical model that estimates how the evolution of the census of each of the breeds will be in the coming years and, depending on the evolution of the census, optimizes from an economic point of view when to collect the semen or embryo samples of each of the breeds breeds, in which provinces to collect and to which germplasm bank to send them for conservation ”, he explains Oscar Cortés Gardyn, researcher at the Department of Animal Production of the UCM.

The expert adds that, ultimately, “the model establishes when a point of no return will occur which, if exceeded, will cause an irreparable loss of native animal genetic resources.” The study has been published in the journal Ecological Economics and has had the collaboration of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food.

“The work responds to the need to preserve the genetic resources of local breeds, the result of adaptation to the environment where they are found and whose number has been reduced as they have been replaced by more productive cosmopolitan breeds,” justifies the UCM veterinarian.

In addition, there is a germoplasm Bank headquarters in Madrid that intends to preserve a backup semen and embryo samples of all the races of the country. Another novelty of this model is that it optimizes the shipment of material from the country’s germplasm banks.

This study stands out for its multidisciplinary character, since behind are genetics, mathematicians, bank managers, regional and state administrations and it is the result of the European IMAGE project, in which more than 30 institutions from all over the world belonging to 13 countries of the European Union, Switzerland, Argentina, Morocco participate and Egypt.

“The conservation of genetic resources is key if we want to preserve the genetic heritage that has come to us from our ancestors and that we have the obligation to transmit to the following generations. If Noah had to build a new Ark, he would use this model to optimize his creation and conservation of genetic resources, ”jokes Cortés.

Rights: Creative Commons.