Many may think that the design of smartphones has reached a point where you can not innovate anymore. Every time we see more devices with the same appearance, but there is always a company that takes an ace out of its sleeve and brings something new. One of the most curious ideas we saw with Oppo a few years ago and his camera hidden in the chassis and that we have seen in other devices such as the Xiaomi K20. But can this idea be turned around? At Lenovo they believe that if with their mobile phone with a camera on one side.

A camera phone on one side

The gaming world has come to phones, it is a fact. We see more and more models designed to get the most out of their components by playing more demanding applications, and the funny thing is that they are somewhat lower in price than a premium range. More and more firms are working on their device and Lenovo is one of them. Now, it includes a detail of the most interesting.

It turns out that Lenovo is working on its first gaming mobile, which will bear the seal of its Legion series. As seen in the XDA Developers leak, the terminal will have all the characteristics of a high performance device such as a 144 Hz display with FHD + resolution, high-performance RAM to support the Snapdragon 865 processor and a dual camera system that is placed in the central rear of the device. This is in itself a novelty, but what is really innovative is the position of the front camera. This is not in a notch as is the great fashion, it is not even under the display as many firms are already doing.

Lenovo has developed this feature in a most curious place, and that is that it has put the front camera on the side of the device. It folds back with a mechanical mechanism like those of other devices that we have seen but the curious thing is its location. Perhaps it is aimed at all those who like to broadcast their games live, which makes sense since in a traditional position they would cover the lens with one hand.

There are still many details to know about the smartphone, but there is no doubt that Lenovo will surprise with this device.