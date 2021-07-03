A mobile for less than 300 euros? This OnePlus is spectacular

The OnePlus smartphone offers a very good experience and a reasonable price.

The OnePlus Nord Can be yours for only 277 euros thanks to one of the AliExpress offers. The Chinese device comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. You have it with fast and free shipping from Spain.

The OnePlus terminal has one of the Qualcomm “G” processors, 4 rear cameras Y a good screen. We tell you why this OnePlus Nord is still a great option.

Buy the OnePlus Nord at the best price

The Asian terminal arrives with a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED panel, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz. In its entrails, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, a powerful chip capable of moving demanding applications and games without messing up. This OnePlus Nord also has 4 rear cameras and a battery that you can charge at full speed. For less than 300 euros, few can offer such an experience.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory 6.44 ″ Full HD AMOLED screen + 4 rear cameras 4.115 mAh battery with fast charge at 30W Alert Slider, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 6, NFC

