A mobile for less than 150 euros? This Xiaomi drops in price on AliExpress

The Xiaomi smartphone is one of the best purchases you can make at this price.

You can get hold of one of the latest Xiaomi Redmi thanks to this AliExpress offer. You got it for only 131 euros in its version with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. What’s more, you will not have to pay anything for shipping.

The Chinese smartphone incorporates a 6.53 inch screen, one of the processors Helio by MediaTek, 3 rear cameras Y up to 5G. We tell you everything you need to know about him.

Buy the Redmi Note 9T at the best price

The Redmi device arrives with a 6.53-inch IPS panel and Full HD + resolution. Your brain is the Dimensity 800U manufactured by MediaTek, a solvent eight-core processor with which you will get more than enough power for day to day.

It also has 3 cameras on its rear, led by a 48 megapixel main sensor. The Chinese terminal also incorporates a 5,000 mAh battery, FM radio and up to 5G connectivity.

MediaTek Dimensity 800U 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory 6.53 ″ Full HD IPS screen + 3 rear cameras 5,000 mAh battery Headphone jack, USB-C, NFC, FM radio and 5G

