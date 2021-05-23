A mobile for everything and for 159 euros: this offer leaves the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 at a bargain price | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

One of the best phones that Xiaomi has presented in 2021 is even cheaper than at launch. It is the Redmi Note 10, an all-rounder that drops in price little by little.

Amazon Spain tends to steadily lower many of the products in its store, particularly those of a brand: Xiaomi. The Asian firm has practically all its phones in its catalog and with constant discounts that make it a few months after its launch that they end up being bargains like few others.

Right now the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is already in this dynamic, and it is that of the practically 200 euros that it cost when it arrived on the market (just a few months ago) it has already dropped to only 159 euros, a very competitive price if you look at its benefits.

This mobile has an AMOLED screen, NFC for mobile payments and a Snapdragon 678 processor capable of moving all Android applications.

It is true that in 2021 there has been the annual flood of new Xiaomi products, since the Chinese manufacturer usually steps on the accelerator of news and presentations at the beginning of the year. In this case, the Redmi Note 10 is undoubtedly a great bet, heir to a range of mobiles that has been sweeping the world for almost a decade now.

The new features that it includes make it an ideal option for users who do not want to spend a lot but are looking for a mobile with good performance. In fact, it incorporates some details that until recently were exclusive to much more expensive mobiles.

AMOLED screen and fast charging, very fast

The news that we mentioned have a lot to do with connectivity, and this time the Redmi Note on duty comes with NFC for mobile payments, something that had not happened until now, at least in the main line of the Redmi family.

In addition, it also takes a qualitative leap in terms of screen, moving to a AMOLED panel with Full HD + resolution that he has little to envy anyone else.

Not only that, but fast charging is really fast, with 33W of power, more than enough to charge its 5,000 mAh capacity in just 50 minutes, something that helps a lot when you’re in a hurry.

It is true that the processor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is not one of the best on the market. It is a Snapdragon 678, which guarantees fluid performance but without too much fanfare, especially when running games and other apps that are much more demanding than normal.

In any case, for the 163 euros that it costs right now there is little room for criticism, especially since it is difficult to find a competitor that overshadows it in this same price range.

